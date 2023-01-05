'Housewife' talks exploring sexuality after failed marriages to Joe Biden's nephew, baseball star

Meghan King is making some life changes after a tumultuous 2022.

After an annulment from President Biden's nephew Cuffe Biden Owens last spring and a contentious and legal-embattled relationship with ex-husband and former baseball player Jim Edmonds whom she shares three children, the former "Real Housewives of Orange County" is refocusing.

"This year my personal life was ravaged with more of the same. The family court system is broken as hell and 2022 was another glaring reminder. But in 2023 things will change," she wrote to her blog.

"I’m living authentically this year. I will be inspired to persevere by those brightly lit individuals around me," she explained.

King also opened up about eliminating certain medications from her life, sharing "I have eliminated all antidepressants and hormonal supplements. I am present. I am enforcing boundaries and angering people because I’m standing up for myself in new ways that weren’t expected before. I am present."

In a revealing twist, the blogger and influencer revealed she was willing to explore another path if she so wishes - her sexuality.

"I will explore my sexuality if I want to, and I will honor plutonic and non-traditional relationships in ways Western society has done the disservice of making us believe are unimportant."

King married Owens in October 2021 in a ceremony that was attended by the President and First Lady, however, the couple separated two months later. King admitted that her decision to get an annulment was "rushed."

The 38-year-old was married to second husband Edmonds from 2014 to 2019 and Brad McDill from 2007 to 2011.

In her detailed blog post, King also added, "I will delete trolls and negativity, you will come to my page with love or you will not come at all. No bad vibes. I will stand for something even if people hate it, I will work for truth and justice because I have a voice and a platform, and I will make rumblings in grassroots efforts in order to effect change for women, my children, and the future. After all, well-behaved women rarely make history."