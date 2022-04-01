Meghan King, Joe Biden’s nephew Cuffe Biden Owens are getting an annulment: 'It was like an arranged marriage'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Meghan King is eager to move on.

The former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star appeared on Jeff Lewis’ SiriusXM radio show and revealed she’s seeking an annulment following her whirlwind marriage to President Joe Biden’s nephew, Cuffe Biden Owens.

"This last one is going to be annulled," said the 37-year-old who was previously married to attorney Brad McDill and baseball player Jim Edmonds.

MEGHAN KING CALLS MARRIAGE TO JOE BIDEN'S NEPHEW 'STUPID' AFTER THEIR SPLIT

"He said all the right things and the families were a good fit, and he seemed to grow up similarly to me," King explained about the relationship, adding it "was almost like an arranged marriage."

"I think that I was so ready for a partner," she admitted. "I have three little kids that I have all the time pretty much, so I just really want some help and I want a partnership."

King and Owens, 42, parted ways in December after two months of marriage.

"I am rattled," King wrote on Instagram Story at the time. "This situation is profoundly devastating. This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I'm shocked and saddened by the way things turned out."

In September, the former couple took to Instagram to confirm their relationship, and after a blinking engagement, tied the knot one month later on Oct. 11 in Pennsylvania. The White House described the event as a "small, family wedding at the home of Valerie and Jack Owens." Biden, 79, and first lady Jill Biden were both in attendance.

King said in an interview with Brides magazine that she and Owens "connected on a dating app, texted for a day or two, then spent five straight hours on the phone the first time we spoke."

"By the time that call ended, Cuffe was booked and packed for a flight to St. Louis that took off in about eight hours. Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family and starting to plan our future together," she revealed. "We didn’t leave each other’s side for weeks."