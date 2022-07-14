Meghan King says annulling her and Cuffe Biden Owens' marriage was a 'mistake': 'We rushed into it'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Meghan King is having regrets.

King and Cuffe Biden Owens announced their separation in December 2021 after just two months of marriage. It appears that the "Real Housewives of Orange County" alum has had a change of heart.

"We rushed into it," King said on Caroline Standbury’s "Divorced Not Dead" podcast. During Wednesday’s episode, the Bravo personality called her annulment a "mistake."

"Like I said earlier, I’m a lover and I want everybody to be happy. I learned some big lessons from that mistake. I’m sure he did as well," King said.

Speaking of her brief union to Owens, King said that she "didn’t ever want to get married again, but it was important to him." She added that their marriage was "short and sweet, and it’s done and it’s annulled."

King and Owens first went public with their relationship in September 2021 on Instagram. They tied the knot Oct. 11 at Owens' childhood home in Pennsylvania, with his uncle, President Biden, and first lady Jill Biden in attendance.

In March, King shared on SiriusXM’s "Jeff Lewis Live" that the couple’s annulment was being prepared.

"This last one is going to be annulled," she said. "He said all the right things, and the families were a good fit. And he seemed to grow up similarly to me," King explained about the relationship, adding it "was almost like an arranged marriage.

"I think that I was so ready for a partner," she admitted. "I have three little kids that I have all the time pretty much, so I just really want some help and I want a partnership."

King was married to Brad McDill from 2007 to 2011. She married her second husband, MLB star Jim Edmunds, in 2014 before divorcing in 2019. They share three children: Aspen, 5, and twins Hart and Hayes, 4.

When King shared the news of her separation on Instagram, she said the situation was "profoundly devastating."

"I am rattled," King wrote on Instagram story at the time. "This situation is profoundly devastating. This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I'm shocked and saddened by the way things turned out."

The couple's love story began on a dating app. King said in an interview with Brides magazine that she and Owens "connected on a dating app, texted for a day or two, then spent five straight hours on the phone the first time we spoke.

"By the time that call ended, Cuffe was booked and packed for a flight to St. Louis that took off in about eight hours. Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family and starting to plan our future together," she revealed. "We didn’t leave each other’s side for weeks."

