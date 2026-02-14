Expand / Collapse search
Sports

Casey Wasserman selling agency after flirtatious Ghislaine Maxwell emails surface, clients leave: report

High-profile clients Abby Wambach and Chappell Roan left the agency after the release of 2003 email exchanges with Jeffrey Epstein's associate

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 14

High-profile sports and talent agent Casey Wasserman announced to staff he will be selling his talent agency in the aftermath of recently released emails between him and Ghislaine Maxwell, The Associated Press reported Saturday.

Wasserman, the founder and CEO of Wasserman Agency and chairman of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics organizing committee, exchanged flirtatious emails in 2003 with Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s right-hand woman, according to documents included in the most recent release by the Department of Justice.

The memo arrived days after the LA28 board's executive committee met to discuss Wasserman's appearance in the Epstein files. The committee said it and an outside legal firm conducted a review of Wasserman's interactions with Epstein and Maxwell with Wasserman's full cooperation.

Casey Wasserman

Casey Wasserman, chairman of the LA2028 Olympics Organizing Committee, speaks during a ceremonial lighting of the LA28 Olympic cauldron at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles Jan. 13, 2026, ahead of the launch of ticket registration for the 2028 Summer Olympic Games.  (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)

"We found Mr. Wasserman's relationship with Epstein and Maxwell did not go beyond what has already been publicly documented," the committee said in a statement, adding that Wasserman "should continue to lead LA28 and deliver a safe and successful games."

Wasserman has said previously he flew on a humanitarian mission to Africa on Epstein's private plane at the invitation of the Clinton Foundation in 2002. He said in his memo to staff that his interactions with Maxwell and Epstein were limited and that he regrets the emails.

"It was years before their criminal conduct came to light, and, in its entirety, consisted of one humanitarian trip to Africa and a handful of emails that I deeply regret sending. And I'm heartbroken that my brief contact with them 23 years ago has caused you, this company, and its clients so much hardship over the past days and weeks," the memo said.

Casey Wasserman speaking at a podium during an indoor session.

Casey Wasserman, chairman of LA28, speaks during the IOC session at the Main Media Centre MPC at Allianz MiCo Feb. 3, 2026, in Milan, Italy. (Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

"I never had a personal or business relationship with Jeffrey Epstein," Wasserman said in a prior statement. "As is well documented, I went on a humanitarian trip as part of a delegation with the Clinton Foundation in 2002 on the Epstein plane. I am terribly sorry for having any association with either of them."

United States women’s national soccer team legend Abby Wambach announced earlier this week she was leaving the agency. Chappell Roan also left the agency.

In the email exchanges, Wasserman told Maxwell, "I think of you all the time. So, what do I have to do to see you in a tight leather outfit?" Another exchange showed Maxwell asking Wasserman whether it would be foggy enough during an upcoming visit "so that you can float naked down the beach and no one can see you unless they are close up?" Wasserman responded, "or something like that."

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell attend a performance by Rod Stewart at Cipriani Wall Street on March 15, 2005, in New York City. ( Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Wasserman has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

Fox News' Scott Thompson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

