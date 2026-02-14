Casey Wasserman selling agency after flirtatious Ghislaine Maxwell emails surface, clients leave: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

High-profile sports and talent agent Casey Wasserman announced to staff he will be selling his talent agency in the aftermath of recently released emails between him and Ghislaine Maxwell, The Associated Press reported Saturday.

Wasserman, the founder and CEO of Wasserman Agency and chairman of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics organizing committee, exchanged flirtatious emails in 2003 with Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein ’s right-hand woman, according to documents included in the most recent release by the Department of Justice.

The memo arrived days after the LA28 board's executive committee met to discuss Wasserman's appearance in the Epstein files. The committee said it and an outside legal firm conducted a review of Wasserman's interactions with Epstein and Maxwell with Wasserman's full cooperation.

"We found Mr. Wasserman's relationship with Epstein and Maxwell did not go beyond what has already been publicly documented," the committee said in a statement, adding that Wasserman "should continue to lead LA28 and deliver a safe and successful games."

Wasserman has said previously he flew on a humanitarian mission to Africa on Epstein's private plane at the invitation of the Clinton Foundation in 2002. He said in his memo to staff that his interactions with Maxwell and Epstein were limited and that he regrets the emails.

"It was years before their criminal conduct came to light, and, in its entirety, consisted of one humanitarian trip to Africa and a handful of emails that I deeply regret sending. And I'm heartbroken that my brief contact with them 23 years ago has caused you, this company, and its clients so much hardship over the past days and weeks," the memo said.

"I never had a personal or business relationship with Jeffrey Epstein," Wasserman said in a prior statement. "As is well documented, I went on a humanitarian trip as part of a delegation with the Clinton Foundation in 2002 on the Epstein plane. I am terribly sorry for having any association with either of them."

United States women’s national soccer team legend Abby Wambach announced earlier this week she was leaving the agency. Chappell Roan also left the agency.

In the email exchanges, Wasserman told Maxwell, "I think of you all the time. So, what do I have to do to see you in a tight leather outfit?" Another exchange showed Maxwell asking Wasserman whether it would be foggy enough during an upcoming visit "so that you can float naked down the beach and no one can see you unless they are close up?" Wasserman responded, "or something like that."

Wasserman has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

