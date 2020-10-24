Hilary Duff announces she's pregnant with third child

Hilary Duff is pregnant with her third child.

The 33-year-old actress made the exciting announcement on Instagram early Saturday in a short video with her husband Matthew Koma.

"We are growing!!! Mostly me..." the Disney alum captioned the post.

The clip shows Koma rubbing Duff's baby bump.

This will be Duff's third child. She shares one son, Luca, 8, with her ex-husband Mike Comrie, and a daughter, Banks, 1, with her current husband.

Duff and Koma tied the knot in December 2019. At the time, the "Younger" star shared a picture of herself and Koma standing in front of a car that read "Just Married."

Koma also shared the same picture and captioned it: "for the rest of forever... 12.21.19."

According to People, the couple married at their Los Angeles home.

"The ceremony started at sunset and they got married inside the house. When the ceremony was over, guests cheered. The reception was in a white tent in the backyard," a source told the magazine. Only "family and close friends" were in attendance.

Koma and Duff first dated years ago and rekindled their romance for a third time in late 2017. In October 2018, Duff gave birth to their daughter.

Fox News' Sasha Savitsky contributed to this report.