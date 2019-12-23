Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma share 'just married' photo from wedding

Hilary Duff confirmed she tied the knot with a photo from her intimate ceremony to fiance Matthew Koma on Instagram.

"This," she captioned the picture of herself with her new husband standing in front of a car that reads "Just Married" on the back window.

Koma shared the same picture and captioned it: "for the rest of forever... 12.21.19."

According to People, the couple married at their Los Angeles home.

"The ceremony started at sunset and they got married inside the house. When the ceremony was over, guests cheered. The reception was in a white tent in the backyard," a source told the magazine. Only "family and close friends" were in attendance.

Duff, 32, announced she said "yes" to Koma, also 32, in May.

"He asked me to be his wife," the former Disney star said at the time.

Koma and Duff rekindled their romance for a third time in late 2017. In October 2018, Duff gave birth to their daughter, Banks Violet Bair. She has a son, Luca, 7, with ex-husband, Mike Comrie.