Emma Roberts reveals she blocked her mom on Instagram for accidentally announcing her pregnancy

Emma Roberts’ mother, Kelly Cunningham, revealed her pregnancy news before she was ready and as a result, she got blocked by the “American Horror Story” star.

The actress opened up about the moment her mother “spilled the beans” and why Cunningham thought the news was already announced.

Roberts, 29, explained on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday that her mom doesn’t own a computer, had a flip phone up until three years ago, and just got an iPhone this year courtesy of the “AHS” star so that they could FaceTime and iMessage.

"And it was the worst thing I ever did,” the “Scream Queens” star said.

EMMA ROBERTS CONFIRMS SHE'S EXPECTING A BABY BOY WITH BOYFRIEND GARRETT HEDLUND

She revealed Cunningham set up Google Alerts so that she could check up on Roberts, but it sent her into a tabloid frenzy.

“I was getting flooded with 'Is this true' and 'Have you seen this and that?'" the actress said. "I was like, 'This was a bad idea.'"

Roberts’ mother then decided to get an Instagram account.

There had been reports that the “Wild Child” star was pregnant and Cunningham assumed that meant her daughter confirmed the news, despite her wanting to keep it “low-key.”

EMMA ROBERTS TALKS ‘NERVE,’ SOCIAL MEDIA, LIVING LIFE ONLINE

Several people then flooded to Roberts’ mother’s Instagram asking if the actress was pregnant and congratulated her. Cunningham enthusiastically thanked fans and confirmed her daughter was expecting.

"It was a disaster," Roberts told Jimmy Kimmel.

She found out that her mother shared her personal news in a public fashion while Roberts was on a flight. She couldn't call her because of that, so she was sending text and direct messages to ask her to stop.

“When I said to her, 'Mom, you revealed my pregnancy,' she goes, 'Emma, you announced it.' I said, 'No, I didn't. That was a tabloid.' She's like, 'Oh, that wasn't clear.'"

EMMA ROBERTS' MOST MEMORABLE TV AND MOVIE ROLES

Roberts revealed she and her mother “kind of got in a fight” over the reveal.

"I blocked her at one point. It was my only weapon," the mother-to-be shared. "She texted me at 2:00 a.m., 'Queen, did you block me? Sad face.' I was like, 'Yes, I did block you.' Then I unblocked her.”

She added: It's been an Instagram war with my mother that I never saw coming. A good story to tell the baby."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Roberts later confirmed in August that she and her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund are expecting a baby boy.