Meghan Trainor expecting her first child with husband Daryl Sabara: 'Beyond happy'

Meghan Trainor is going to be a mom.

The 26-year-old singer revealed on Wednesday and she and husband Daryl Sabara are expecting their first child together.

"My heart's pounding out of my chest," she said on the TODAY show. "We're pregnant!"

"We're so excited we couldn't sleep," Trainor said. "We've been waiting for so long. I was thinking about who do we tell first and I've told Hoda since I was 19, going to the 'TODAY' show, 'I will have the most babies in the world.'"

She added, "Every time I see you, I'm like, it's going to happen — and it finally happened!" Trainor said.

The singer shared her hopes to have multiple children down the road and feels lucky that so far her pregnancy has been "very easy."

"I do feel like I'm learning new things every single day," she added. "I realized how amazing women are. We're all like, women are superheroes. This is crazy."

The "All About That Bass" songstress also posted about the exciting news on social media. "You all know how long I’ve wanted this!!!!" she captioned a photo of her baby's sonogram. "@darylsabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE’RE PREGNANTTTTT!!!

Sabara, a Grammy winner who starred in "Spy Kids," and Trainor married in December 2018 after being set up by mutual friend actress Chloë Grace Moretz.

Trainor also told the morning show that she is recording her upcoming holiday album, "A Very Trainor Christmas," which is going to be released on Oct. 30.

"It's like our first album together," she said about the baby. "It's really cute."