Hilary Duff celebrates getting ‘back to my pre-baby body’: ‘It was my goal, and I did it!’

Hilary Duff feels like a new woman after hitting one of the major goals she set for herself a year ago.

The “Younger” actress went on Instagram on Tuesday to share her excitement that she is finally back to her pre-pregnancy weight ahead of her daughter Banks’ first birthday.

“I have been working really hard to get back to my pre-baby body before Banksy turned a year! It was my goal…and I did it!” Duff wrote on a workout photo shared to her Instagram Story.

The mother of two thanked her trainer and dietician for their help in pushing her to her goal.

“I have been working closely with Erik @theflexible.dieting.coach (whom I confess all my sins to lol) and training hard @novobodyofficial and getting all my strength back! You guys have kept me focused and made it fun!”

Duff also thanked her fiancé, musician Matthew Koma, for keeping her in line when it came time for her ever-important meals.

“It would be impossible without these guys and my home chef @matthewkoma,” she wrote. “Thanks boys…”

It’s been a great week for Duff as the 31-year-old actress announced that her classic coming-of-age series “Lizzie McGuire” would be rebooted for the Disney+ video-on-demand service after 15 years off the air.

In the reimagined version of the sitcom, a sequel to the 2001 Disney Channel series, Lizzie McGuire (Duff) is a 30-year-old navigating adult life in New York City. Like the original series, it will include an animated version of a young Lizzie who offers up funny, revealing comments on what 30-year-old Lizzie is really thinking.

Duff is currently a series regular on the hit TV Land comedy series “Younger,” which has been renewed for a seventh season. Under a waiver granted by TV Land/Viacom, Duff will be able to work on both "Younger" and "Lizzie McGuire," according to Deadline.