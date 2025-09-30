Hilaria Baldwin's 'Dancing with the Stars' journey comes to an end

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hilaria Baldwin has taken her final bow in the "Dancing with the Stars" ballroom.

During Tuesday's episode of the dancing competition show, Baldwin and her partner Gleb Savchenko danced the quickstep to a song from "Star Wars: A New Hope" for the show's Disney night. She portrayed Princess Leia.

After her dance, she got rave reviews from the judges, including Bruno Tonioli, who told her, "I was looking for something wrong, I didn’t see it."

Baldwin received a higher score from the judges than fan favorite comedian Andy Richter, but she didn't receive enough votes from the viewers to keep her in the competition.

"This has been an incredible experience," she said after she was voted off, adding that she said she was grateful to her children and her family and she was cheering on everyone in the cast.

Some of her children could be seen in the audience cheering her on, but her husband Alec Baldwin wasn't. He was seen rooting for the 41-yearold last week.

The mom of seven gave a stellar performance with Savchenko during the show's premiere as Alec and other members of her family in the audience cheered her on earlier this month.

"It's such a dream to have my family here," she told Fox News Digital after the show's premiere.

Ahead of her debut dance to Jennifer Lopez's "Let's Get Loud," Hilaria took her rehearsals with Savchenko from Los Angeles to New York, where she lives with Alec and their seven children.

"With one week to go, I'm taking Gleb to New York, where I live. I'm so excited to share this experience with my family," she said in the "DWTS" package before her live performance.

"She's a hard worker," Alec told the "DWTS" camera while sitting in on Hilaria's rehearsal. "This was her life until she got injured, so she’s just going to give it everything she has. I’m proud of her, very proud of her."

During their live cha-cha performance, Hilaria and Gleb shared an intimate moment in which they came face to face. Alec's reaction instantly went viral.

"Alec Baldwin watching Hilaria and Gleb’s steamy Cha-Cha like

One week later, Alec was absent from her second performance with Savchenko.

"So, Alec is doing a movie right now," Hilaria told Fox News Digital after the show. "He's doing a movie, he's doing a show, he's been traveling so much. He'll be here next week, but we're juggling."

"We had a certain plan to be in New York right now and then all of a sudden the universe opened and I was offered this incredible experience. And so I packed up all the kids and in a day. I signed the contract to do ‘Dancing with the Stars’ in between landing and getting our luggage. This has been a really wild whirlwind that I'm so grateful for, and it's imposed some shifting," she said.

Hilaria previously told People magazine that Alec has been "supportive" throughout her " Dancing with the Stars " journey thus far.

"He's been wanting me to do this show for a very long time, and he has been very supportive and he's very happy for this," she said. "I've supported him through a lot, and I think he's excited to do this."

Despite the quick elimination, Baldwin was able to live out a "dream."

"I mean, it's not just the experience and how warm and welcoming this environment is and everybody here in 'Dancing with the Stars' family, but this was something … I loved to dance, and I didn't do it on the same level as [Gleb], but I loved it a lot," Hilaria previously told Fox News Digital. "And then I broke my hip and all of a sudden I was in a wheelchair and I thought I would never dance again. I just closed that chapter. I closed that door."

"So to be here dancing with [Gleb], specifically him, he's so about technique and mentality and all of the stuff that my nerdy dancer self loves, it's just a dream come true. He's nicer to me than I am to myself. I feel like we're very similar. It's so interesting, the science of how they pair people together, and I think that we're very similar in some very surprising ways."

Fox News Digital's Larry Fink and Brie Stimson contributed to this post.