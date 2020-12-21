Hilaria Baldwin shows off post-baby body 3 months after welcoming 5th child

Hilaria Baldwin showed off her post-baby body in a new photo on social media.

The mother-of-five looked stunning in lace lingerie as she held her three-month-old son Eduardo 'Edu' Pao Lucas, whom she shares with husband Alec Baldwin.

"Post bath," she captioned the photo. "Can’t stop smelling this baby."

The 36-year-old co-founder of Yoga Vida and the 62-year-old actor also share Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, and Romeo, 2. Alec also has a 25-year-old daughter, Ireland, from his marriage to Kim Basinger.

The "30 Rock" star is currently quarantining in the couple's guest house at their East Hampton home. "I go into New York and work a little bit and come back and have to quarantine here for a few days. It's not a lot of fun," he explained in a video Saturday.

"My wife has the kids say hi to me a couple times a day. They're all in the car. It's just weird. I can't have contact with them until after the quarantine and I get tested again," Alec added.

Hilaria told People last month that she's done having kids. "I'm so tired," she admitted.

"My kids are used to new siblings coming in, so they're already like, 'When is the next one going to come?'" she laughed. "And I'm like, 'Guys, you and the entire world need to stop asking me that!'"

"They've been really great, though. They love [Edu]. They love babies," Hilaria added. "It's actually really amazing to watch them because I know that they're going to be the kind of adults who are really good with kids because they just know so much."

The media personality continued to gush about her large brood. "I think that they really are their own little individuals. Carmen is just fabulous. She's the boss. She's just so funny, and she's such a little adult that wants to hang out with Alec and I late at night," she said.

"Rafa is hilarious. He's my fun one," Hilaria described. "Leo is my real sensitive one; he's so sensitive and so sweet and wants to take care of everybody. Romeo is Mr. Independent — he's so independent. He looks the most like me, I think, because he's got my coloring and, I think, my features a little bit more."

"And Eduardo, who knows what he's going to be," she wondered. "Right now, he smiles a lot and he's just right on what he should be doing at seven weeks. He's smiling, he's peeing and pooping and eating and all the things that he should be doing."