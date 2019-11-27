Hilaria Baldwin responds to ‘negative comments’ about her miscarriage: ‘It makes the trolls seem smaller’

Hilaria Baldwin fired back at online critics who have accused her of using her recent miscarriage as a ploy to seek attention.

The fitness maven let the trolls have it when she shared a number of messages to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday describing the criticism she said she’s been subjected to.

“All of a sudden I started getting negative comments about my miscarriage,” Baldwin, 35, revealed. "'Attention seeker,' 'too old,' 'disgusting' … Losing a baby at any stage is hitting rock bottom.”

“Rock bottom sucks,” she continued. “But rock bottom is also eye-opening. Because you understand and have experienced true pain. It makes the trolls seem even smaller than they usually are. Because no words they can use can ever compare to what you have lost.”

Baldwin also defended women who have been “bullied” by others over shedding light on their own sensitive experiences, adding that those doing the bullying are “bringing a cruelty to the world that is wrong.”

“You are contributing to feelings of shame, fear, insufferable pain,” Baldwin continued. “It is for this reason that I have stepped forward and shared as I have. Not for attention, but because it is my life story and I decided to open up. You think I wanted this?”

The “Mom Brain” podcast host concluded: “Because of societal pressure, most of us stay silent. And this can be one of the loneliest pains possible. I’m trying to promote the gift of being able to share what is going on … Just to know that we are not alone, and we are not ‘broken.’ We are just opening ourselves up to love. And we should never be ashamed of this… even when it doesn’t go as planned.”

Baldwin -- who had announced in September she and husband Alec Baldwin were expecting their fifth baby -- broke the heartbreaking news earlier this month that she had suffered a miscarriage.

“We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months. We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be,” she wrote on Instagram with a video of her and her daughter, Carmen, 6.

Hilaria continued: "We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies — and we will never lose sight of this. I told Carmen and took this so I could send it to Alec. I guess this is a good way to share it with you too. I told her that this baby isn’t going to come after all... but we will try very hard to give her a little sister another time.”

This is the second miscarriage Hilaria has suffered this year. In April, Hilaria revealed that she received the devastating news that she had suffered a miscarriage.

