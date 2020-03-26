Alec Baldwin, Hilaria don't talk about coronavirus with their kids to avoid 'contaminating them with fear'

To get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox, sign up here.

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin revealed that they don’t discuss the coronavirus around their three children in an effort to avoid “contaminating them with fear.”

The celebrity couple is parents to daughter Carmen Gabriela, 6, sons Rafael Thomas, 4, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 3, and Romeo Alejandro David, 1. Alec is also dad to daughter Ireland Baldwin, 24, from his past relationship with ex-wife Kim Basinger. Speaking on a remote episode of “The Howard Stern Show” the duo explained how they’re parenting their youngsters amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“My wife and I, we adjourn to another room, we don’t talk about the nuts and bolts in front of the kids,” Alec explained. “No point in contaminating them with fear and so forth. We want them to be kids and enjoy their lives and enjoy their day and that’s it.”

“Whatever the home is, those people need to adjourn privately and talk… in a way maybe they’ve never done before,” he added.

Hilaria interjected, noting that even though they don’t talk about the pandemic in front of their children, the kids are still aware that something is going on.

“But at the same time, I mean, kids are smart and they pick up more than you think they are,” she explained. “It’s interesting because they’re not stressed about it as long as, you know, what Alec is saying, as long as we don’t show that we’re stressed about it, then they don’t get stressed about it.”

She went on to note that the kids are spending all of their time with them these days, which they’re so far loving. However, when Stern asked how they respond to questions about what’s going on and why their lives are different, Hilaria explained that she’s honest with them.

“You say, ‘yeah there’s a virus right now and mommy and daddy are doing absolutely everything to make sure we’re OK and that’s why we’re living differently. That’s why we’re not having play dates, we’re not going out, we’re not doing this, we’re not doing that. And it’s going to be like this for a while and that’s because we know we’re going to be OK,'” she said.

As of Thursday morning, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 480,446 people across 175 countries and territories, resulting in over 21,571 deaths. In the U.S., all 50 states plus the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, tallying over 69,197 illnesses and at least 1,046 deaths.

The most cases in the U.S. are in New York, where the Baldwins live.