Alec Baldwin, wife Hilaria welcome 5th child together

Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria Baldwin have welcomed their fifth child together.

The “Mom Brain” podcast host and fitness maven, 36, announced on Wednesday that she and Alec Baldwin have finally reached the pregnancy promised land and “couldn’t be happier.”

“We had a baby last night,” Hilaria Baldwin captioned an Instagram photo from the hospital, which showed her holding the couple's bundle of joy as Alec Baldwin looked over.

“He is perfect and we couldn’t be happier," she added.

HILARIA BALDWIN RESPONDS TO ‘NEGATIVE COMMENTS’ ABOUT HER MISCARRIAGE: ‘IT MAKES THE TROLLS SEEM SMALLER’

Hilaria Baldwin told her followers to “stay tuned for a name.”

Alec Baldwin, 62, also shared the exciting news to his Instagram and although it was the same photo, the funnyman issued a different caption than Hilaria’s.

PREGNANT HILARIA BALDWIN CALLS CRITICISM OVER HAVING A NANNY FOR HER FOUR KIDS 'NOT FAIR'

“Número Cinco está aqui..... (Para mi, número seis),” he wrote in Spanish which translates to "Number five is here ... for me, number six."

Their new bundle of joy joins a bustling family that already includes big brothers Romeo Alejandro David, 2, Leonardo Ángel Charles, who turns 4 on Saturday, and Rafael Thomas, 5, and big sisters Carmen Gabriela, 7, and 24-year-old Ireland, whom Alec Baldwin shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

HILARIA BALDWIN CONFIRMS SHE HAS SUFFERED A MISCARRIAGE

Hilaria Baldwin announced in April that she was expecting baby No. 5 and relished in the “great news” she received about her prognosis.

“I don’t have the words to express how this sound makes us feel,” she captioned an Instagram video of herself listening to her baking baby’s heartbeat. “Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you. Here we go again.”

ALEC BALDWIN, HILARIA DON'T TALK ABOUT CORONAVIRUS WITH THEIR KIDS TO AVOID 'CONTAMINATING THEM WITH FEAR'

The birth of her son comes as Hilaria Baldwin shared that she had multiple miscarriages within a year.