Highest-earning 'Jeopardy!' champs to play for a share of $1.5 million

The three top money winners in “Jeopardy!” history will vie for a share of $1.5 million in January.

ABC and the quiz show’s producer said Monday that Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer will compete in primetime episodes on the network.

Less than a week ago, Holzhauer, 35, won the "Jeopardy!" Tournament of Champions, after winning 32 games in a row over the summer. He took home the $250,000 grand prize.

The first contestant to win three matches will receive $1 million. Each runner-up will take home $250,000.

Alex Trebek will host the contest, titled “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time,” which will debut on Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. EST.

Rutter is the top all-time money winner, with $4.7 million, followed by Jennings with $3.4 million and Holzhauer with $2.7 million.

In a statement, Trebek, 79, said the three have proved they qualify as the “greatest” and now will compete to be “the best of the best.”

Longtime host Trebek is currently fighting stage four pancreatic cancer and has seen an outpouring of support from fans since announcing his diagnosis earlier this year.

Last week, a "Jeopardy!" contestant rendered Trebek speechless – a rarity – after submitting "What is we love you Alex!" for his answer to a question, betting $1,995. He was left with only $5.

