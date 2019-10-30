'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek records pancreatic cancer PSA: 'I wish I had known sooner'

Alex Trebek has released a new PSA aiming to raise awareness for pancreatic cancer, the same disease the legendary “Jeopardy!” host was diagnosed with back in March.

In the minute-long video, Trebek said that in nearly every country, pancreatic cancer is the only cancer with a five-year survival rate in the single digits, which is why he is calling for more global awareness of the risks and symptoms of the disease.

“I wish I had known sooner that the persistent stomach pain I experienced prior to my diagnosis was a symptom of pancreatic cancer,” the 79-year-old said. “Other common symptoms can include mid-back pain, unexplained weight loss, new on-set diabetes and the yellowing of the skin or eyes.”

He asked people to join him and the World Pancreatic Cancer Coalition in raising awareness of the disease by wearing purple this November and spreading the word on social media ahead of “World Pancreatic Cancer Day,” which falls on Nov. 21.

The World Pancreatic Cancer Coalition includes more than 70 organizations from 30 countries and works to provide patients with the most up-to-date information about the disease. The American Cancer Society estimates that about 56,770 Americans will be diagnosed with the disease in 2019, resulting in an estimated 45,750 deaths. It accounts for about 3 percent of all cancers in the U.S., and about 7 percent of the nation’s cancer deaths.

Earlier this month, Trebek told CTV News that his ongoing chemotherapy to treat stage 4 pancreatic cancer has left him with sores in his mouth, making it difficult for him to enunciate his speech. In that same interview, he shared that he has “lived a good life, a full life, and I’m nearing the end of that life… If it happens, why should I be afraid of that?”

The father of two returned to his longstanding position as host of “Jeopardy!” in September.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.