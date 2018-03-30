Expand / Collapse search
Help find Leanne Bearden

By | Fox News

33-year-old Leanne Bearden disappeared on January 17 in Garden Ridge, Texas. She has brown hair, brown eyes, is 5'2" and weighs 100 pounds. If you have any information, please contact Garden Ridge PD at (803) 609-3921 or email

All updates on Leanne's case will be posted to: http://www.ci.garden-ridge.tx.us/

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ourfriendleannehechtbearden

To make a donation to help find Leanne: Please submit via Paypal to (Make sure to send as a gift). After finding Leanne, all unused donations will go to a search and rescue organization.