Heidi Klum's angel wings 'still fit' nearly 14 years after retiring as a Victoria's Secret model

Heidi Klum is stepping back into a familiar role.

On the latest cover of Glamour Germany, Klum posed in a satin white Elenareva dress and big white fluffy angel wings, which went from her head to her toes. The look was reminiscent of the classic Victoria's Secret Angel ensemble she wore for several years.

"Wow my wings still fit," she captioned an Instagram reel featuring clips of her behind the scenes posing for the camera in different white dresses and wings, as well as a white bikini.

In a second reel posted to Instagram, Klum could be seen posing in her swimsuit and wings, captioning the video, "this is 50." She also thanked photographers Luca and Alessandro Morelli for "making [her] feel great."

"Yes, I’m 50, but I’m far from dead. I just love colorful, loud things. Maybe that will change at some point, but it can also remain my decision," she told the magazine. "The good thing is that my vision is getting worse and worse, and I can no longer see everything so clearly. I just accept it – there’s nothing you can do about it anyway."

Klum began working with the lingerie brand in 1998, becoming the first German model to earn angel wings, referring to her time working for the company as "the best time ever," when speaking to the "Just for Variety" podcast in August 2022.

During a February 2024 appearance on the "Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard" podcast, Klum revealed that in a roundabout way, working for Victoria's Secret paved the way for her becoming the host of both "Project Runway" and "Germany's Next Top Model."

"I was super hammy, and it started when ‘Access Hollywood’ or ET or any of those TV shows would come, and they wanted to interview us backstage," she explained. "The other girls were like ‘no I don’t want to talk to you,' so they didn't want to talk to the anchors, and I was like 'give me the mic, I'll do it.' So I just ran with them and I would look in the camera like I'm talking to the people at home, and I'm like, ‘OK, now I’m going to interview Stephanie Seymour.'"

She went on to explain the models would actually talk to her, leading Victoria's Secret to ask her to host their show. She ended up hosting the brand's fashion show in 2002, 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2009. The model explained she "was always super nervous" during a show, but "also loved the challenge," and the opportunity to "overcome something that was not super easy."

While she hung up her angel wings in 2010, Klum hosted "Project Runway" from 2005 to 2017, and "Germany's Next Top Model," starting in 2006. She also joined the judging panel of "America's Got Talent," in 2013, staying on the panel until 2019, only to return one season later in 2020.

"I called them, because what happened was, Howard Stern was talking about Sharon Osbourne was leaving, and that they were looking for someone to fill her spot," she told Shepard. "Then I was like, I want to go and introduce myself to these people…and then they said, ‘oh yeah, we took someone else,’ because at that point they only had three."

"So then [I] was like, ‘okay, they picked Mel B, get it, she’s probably more fun,' and this and that, whatever," she continued. "And then they called me and they're like, ‘actually we’re going to have four judges and we do want you also.' That's 10 years ago, and I did 10 seasons."

Klum just wrapped up the first season of "America's Got Talent: Fantasy League," which consisted of the judges hand-picking a team of former acts, chosen to return to the show by audience vote, and coaching them as both the act and the coach compete for the fantasy league title.