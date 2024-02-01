Heidi Klum credits going out more at 50 to her 'younger husband': 'Am I the oldest one here?'

Heidi Klum is so "over" calling it a night at 9:30 p.m.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Klum, 50, explained that she's going out more now that she's entered a new chapter than she did in her 20s.

"In '94, I moved to America, and I was really business-oriented," Klum explained. "I came from Germany and I landed in America and I wanted to succeed."

The German-American model was 21 when she came to the states. Klum said she "didn't want to fail and go back with my suitcase."

HEIDI KLUM SAYS TAYLOR SWIFT, TRAVIS KELCE ARE AN ‘AMAZING COMBINATION’

"Not necessarily that this would have been like a failure, let's say, but for me, I really wanted to follow my dream and I wanted to become a model. So, I did not go out," she added. "I really wanted to have a career, so I worked on that."

Heidi explained that her 30s were all about her four kids. At 31, the "America's Got Talent" judge welcomed her first child, Leni, with Flavio Briatore.

Her ex-husband, Seal, adopted Leni when she was 5, according to People magazine. The former couple also welcomed Henry, Johan and Lou over the next several years.

"Now they're 19, 18, 17 and 14," Klum said of her children. "So I feel like the days of me going to bed at 9:30 are kind of over."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Heidi explained, "When you have four kids, they keep you up day and night because trust me, with four, there's always one – either [one] has a fever, the next one has a bad dream… there is always something going on."

Klum explained that when she was raising her young children, she would barely attend work events and was rarely seen at the after-parties.

"So I feel like with them all being older now, maybe it also has to do with my younger husband," Klum said, referring to her husband, Tom Kaulitz, 34. "I don't know, but it's just fun. It's fun to go to a club. I enjoy music most of the time."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Heidi explained that music "gives you a vibe" and "puts you in a mood." The former supermodel recently released her rendition of Corey Hart's classic, "Sunglasses At Night," with DJ and producer Tiësto.

"So now I'm going to the club and I look around, and I'm like, ‘Am I the oldest person here?’ And I'm like, ‘I think I am,’" she joked. "Then I feel really good when I look at Tiësto and I'm like, actually, Tiësto has five years on me, so I'm good."

Klum recovers after a night out differently depending on what city she is in.

"I just remember the last time we really went out was when Formula One was in Las Vegas," Heidi began. "So, Tiësto is on at like 1:30 until 3:30 and then afterward we went to another party and to another party.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She continued, "When most of the people, I guess they call themselves vampires, they're like, ‘Oh my God, the sun is coming up. We must quickly go back into our home and into bed.’ For me, I'm just like, 'Oh my God, the sun is coming up, and I'm excited because I managed to stay up all night. This is amazing.'"