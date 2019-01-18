Heidi Klum models in lingerie with snakes around her neck

Heidi Klum is showing off her wild side.

On Friday, the 45-year-old supermodel shared several videos of herself in nothing but black lingerie paired with a top hat, as several snakes wrapped around her neck while on a shoot for the upcoming season of "Germany’s Next Top Model."

"I Love these guys 🐍🙏🏻😊" Klum captioned one post, which featured the "America's Got Talent" judge, clad in a lacy number from Heidi Klum Intimates, showing off the handful of snakes slithering around her.

"Loved spending the day with these beautiful snakes ❤️🐍😊🙏🏻 #gntm2019 #snake," Klum wrote alongside another video of herself modeling the wild look.

HEIDI KLUM SAYS SHE STILL 'BELIEVES' IN LOVE AND MARRIAGE 'EVEN THOUGH I FAILED TWICE AT IT'

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Along with filming the reality competition television series, Klum has been keeping busy with her recent engagement to Tom Kaulitz.

"I SAID YES," she gushed on Twitter in December, captioning a photo of her beaming new fiance's face and her massive rock.