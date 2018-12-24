Heidi Klum engaged to Tokio Hotel rocker Tom Kaulitz

It's a merry Christmas indeed for Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz, who announced their engagement on Monday.

The couple have been dating since March.

Klum, 45, posted the happy news on Twitter, captioning a photo of her beaming new fiance's face — and her massive rock — "I SAID YES."

Klum previously gushed of her 29-year-old beau to People, "He is the kindest, sweetest, most caring, loving person. I feel so lucky. I don't know the last time I was this happy in my life. He is absolutely wonderful. Maybe it is because he is German and we understand each other in a different way. But so far so good."

It will be the third marriage for the "America's Got Talent" judge, who was married to Ric Pipino from 1997 to 2002, then to singer Seal from 2005 to 2014.

Kaulitz was previously married to businesswoman Ria Sommerfield from 2015 until August of this year, when The Blast reported that they finally finalized their divorce — after separating way back in 2016.