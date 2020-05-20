Heidi Klum gets 'social distancing highlights' in her backyard, wearing lingerie and heels: 'We found a way'

Get the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Heidi Klum has apparently figured out how to get her hair done amid the coronavirus quarantine.

The 46-year-old model took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of herself -- wearing a black two-piece lingerie set paired with fishnet stockings and pointed heels -- sitting in a chair in her backyard as her hairstylist colors her hair.

In the snapshot, both Klum and the stylist, Lorenzo Martin, are seen wearing masks, while Martin is also pictured donning an umbrella with arm-hole cutouts.

HEIDI KLUM SAYS SHE TESTED NEGATIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

Asked by a fan in the comments section, "What's the point of the umbrella," Klum responded: "To maybe get a smile even in your face."

Meanwhile, one person wrote directly to Martin, asking the stylist: "Does your health and that of your loved ones means [sic] that little to you?" to which Martin replied: "We were protected.. i [sic] appreciate your concern.."

"Dahhling we found a way !😷😷 Social distancing highlights.Love you @hairbylorenzomartin," Klum captioned the picture along with a heart emoji.

Klum's post comes after she faced a health scare in March when she thought she had the novel virus but ended up testing negative.

She reportedly left the set of "America's Got Talent" after falling ill on March 10.

HEIDI KLUM POSTS RELATABLE BLOATED BARE BELLY PIC IN QUARANTINE: 'DINNER WAS GOOD'

Days later, Klum said on her Instagram Story that in addition to feeling "feverish," she was experiencing chills, a cough and a runny nose, but despite seeking help from two doctors, she could not get tested for coronavirus at the time.

"Stay safe everyone," she said in the video. "Stay home if you don't feel good."

Klum encouraged her fans to maintain social distancing. "It is more important to do the right thing and not spread [coronavirus] further,” she said “These are strange times … but in these moments, you remember what’s really important -- the people you love and keeping them safe.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Social distancing is what we all need to do right now to be responsible citizens of the world. We are all in this together and it is up to us to protect our loved ones, and our neighbors and our communities,” Klum added.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report