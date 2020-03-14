Heidi Klum unable to get coronavirus test, says she's sick at home feeling 'feverish'

Heidi Klum has been sick at home for days and unable to get tested for coronavirus.

The supermodel opened up about her absence from "America's Got Talent" this week, just days after news broke that she showed up at the set on Tuesday only to return home after falling ill.

Klum, 46, filmed herself lying down in bed in an Instagram Story to her more than 7 million followers to explain how she's feeling.

HEIDI KLUM FALLS ILL, LEAVES 'AMERICA'S GOT TALENT' SET AS HOWIE MANDEL WEARS HAZMAT SUIT

"It all started with a chill, feeling feverish, cough, runny nose," Klum shared with fans. "I'm just not feeling good so that's why I've stayed home to not infect any other people."

Klum explained her confusion surrounding her symptoms and the difficulty she's had in being tested for COVID-19.

"I just hope it's a cold. I'd love to do the coronavirus test but there just isn't one here," Klum explained. "I tried with two different doctors and I just can't get one. Stay safe everyone. Stay home if you don't feel good."

TOM HANKS, RITA WILSON SHARE UPDATE FOLLOWING CORONAVIRUS DIAGNOSIS

Klum's comments come days after Hollywood stars Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, both 63, announced they have tested positive for coronavirus.

Hanks took to his social media accounts Monday to deliver the news.

"Hello, folks. @ritawilson and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive," the actor captioned the post.

It continued: "Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Days later, the "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" actor provided an update, confirming the married couple are in isolation and are being taken "such good care of."

On Friday, Wilson made light of the situation by creating a quarantine playlist she aptly named "Quarantunes."