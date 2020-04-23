Heidi Klum posts relatable bloated bare belly pic in quarantine: 'Dinner was good'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Heidi Klum is enjoying herself during the coronavirus quarantine.

The 46-year-old supermodel on Wednesday posted a very relatable photo on social media exposing her bare belly after a very filling meal. She posed next to her husband, Tom Kaulitz, and his twin brother, Bill Kaulitz, as they all lifted up their shirts post-dinner.

"Dinner was good," Heidi captioned the pic.

HEIDI KLUM SAYS SHE TESTED NEGATIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

Klum faced a health scare last month when she thought she had coronavirus but luckily tested negative.

She reportedly left the set of "America's Got Talent" after falling ill early in the day on March 10.

HEIDI KLUM SAYS SHE HAS NO 'STRUGGLES WITH FOOD' ANYMORE: 'I FEEL HAPPY WITH WHO I AM'

Days later, Klum said on her Instagram Story that in addition to feeling "feverish," she was experiencing chills, a cough and a runny nose, but despite seeking help from two doctors, she could not get tested for coronavirus.

"Stay safe everyone," she said in the video. "Stay home if you don't feel good."

Klum encouraged her fans to maintain social distancing. "It is more important to do the right thing and not spread [coronavirus] further,” she said “These are strange times … but in these moments, you remember what’s really important -- the people you love and keeping them safe.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Social distancing is what we all need to do right now to be responsible citizens of the world. We are all in this together and it is up to us to protect our loved ones, and our neighbors and our communities,” Klum added.