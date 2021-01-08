Christina Anstead 'doing great' amid divorce from Ant Anstead, ex Tarek El Moussa says

Christina Anstead is in good spirits despite being in the middle of her second divorce, her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, dished this week.

Back in September, Christina, 37, stunned fans with a social media announcement confirming her separation from "Wheeler Dealers" star Ant Anstead. The two are currently co-parenting their son, Hudson, 1.

Meanwhile, Christina still shows up to work alongside her El Moussa, who she co-hosts HGTV's "Flip or Flop" with. Christina and El Moussa were married for eight years before their divorce was finalized in 2018. El Moussa recently spoke to Us Weekly about how the two are getting along while also promoting his new Discovery+ show "Flip Side."

Asked how the mother of three is holding up amid the split, El Moussa said, "Based on what I know, she's doing great."

El Moussa admitted that he and his first wife "don't talk too much personal stuff" but they do "help each other" out while co-parenting their two children -- daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5.

"If I need the kids or if she needs the kids, we’re flexible," he added.

Meanwhile, Ant recently spoke up about his own feelings pertaining to the split. He previously implied the divorce was not his decision and signed up for a 35-day "breakup recovery" course online, as well as a three-day faith-based retreat that helped him to focus on physical fitness and mental health.

Just before the start of the new year, Ant revealed to People he was in a "very dark place" before committing to a new lifestyle.

"Not only have I improved my mental health, I've actually made a real conscious decision to go and improve my physical health, as well. I mean, for the first time in my life, I'm actually now taking vitamins," he said, adding that he feels more fit now than he did during his time as a soccer pro.

Despite his progress, Ant understands healing is "process."

Ant, who is a native of the United Kingdom, shares two children -- Amelie, 17, and Archie, 14 -- with his first wife. Meanwhile, El Moussa is currently engaged to "Selling Sunset" star Heather Rae Young.