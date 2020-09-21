Tarek El Moussa shares how he's living the life he's dreamed

Tarek El Moussa is on cloud nine.

The HGTV personality took to Instagram on Saturday to share all of the positive aspects in his life right now as well as to encourage his fans to chase their dreams.

"I think we found the perfect couch for the new house today!!" El Moussa began his post, which featured a photo of him sitting alongside his new fiancée, "Selling Sunset" star Heather Rae Young. "Okay ... it may not seem exciting but to me it really is! We also found a ton of other stuff and I can’t wait to show you!"

The 39-year-old went on to say that he is "just so excited about life."

"I’m in love, I’m engaged, flipping 101 is on the air and Flip or Flop is on the way," he added of his two HGTV shows, the latter of which, he co-stars with ex Christina Anstead.

"I’m telling you...it’s possible to accomplish those things you have been dreaming of!" stated El Moussa. "I dreamed of this life and I got it by believing I could do it and working my tail off!!"

The dad of two then insisted: "If there is something you want just go for it! I’m yelling at you to chase your dreams! It’s possible! If you really want it just go for it! One step at a time. Now... what have you been dreaming of? Tell me! Tell the world and go do it!"

Earlier this month, it was revealed that "Flip or Flop" will return for 15 new episodes, starting on October 15. Anstead, 37, and El Moussa got their start on the HGTV show in 2013. In May 2016, the pair split and their divorce was finalized two years later. The exes share two children -- a daughter, Taylor, 9, and a son, Brayden, 5.

"Taylor and Brayden are the reason behind everything we do. They are both happy and healthy and the flipping business is thriving, El Moussa had said in a statement about the renewal of "Flip or Flop."

And Anstead seemed to agree.

"Tarek and I have a common goal to create beautiful houses for families," she had said. "We work hard but our priority is spending quality time with our wonderful kids and raising them to appreciate the love of family."

But on Friday, Anstead announced that she and her husband Ant Anstead have called it quits.

"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future," the "Christina on the Coast" star wrote on Instagram.

Ant, who stars in "Wheelers Dealers," has not commented on the news. The two television stars began dating in 2017 and married one year later in a ceremony in Newport Beach, Calif. They share a 1-year-old son, Hudson, together.