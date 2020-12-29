Expand / Collapse search
Heather Rae Young reveals which of Tarek El Moussa's kids it took longer to bond with

El Moussa shares Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5, with his first wife Christina Anstead

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
Heather Rae Young can't want to officially become a stepmom or "bonus mom" to fiancé Tarek El Moussa's two kids.

El Moussa shares Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5, with his first wife Christina Anstead, and has worked hard at making sure his blended family remains strong.

In a reflective post on social media, Young revealed she bonded quickly with Taylor but it took longer to get close to Brayden.

"I feel so lucky to have these little sweet hearts in my life," the "Selling Sunset" star wrote.

"I’ve been close with Tay from the beginning, it took longer for me to build a bond with Bray, but now we are besties," she added. "If you would have told me 18 months ago I’d be a bonus mama AKA (soon to be step mama) I’d say yeah right."

The 33-year-old Realtor concluded. "I committed 100% from day one & I am so thankful I listened to my gut & my heart because now I have a family."

Heather Rae Young (L) can't wait to become a stepmom to Tarek El Moussa's (R) two kids. 

Heather Rae Young (L) can't wait to become a stepmom to Tarek El Moussa's (R) two kids.  (Rachel Luna/Getty Images)

Young revealed on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast, per People magazine, that she's planning on changing her name after marrying El Moussa. 

"I’m going to be Heather Rae El Moussa," Young revealed. "I’m going to drop my last name."

The couple has started planning their 2021 nuptials but they aren't going to make it a huge affair because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

El Moussa said that he and his bride plan to "wait a little bit of time" before getting hitched.

Reality TV personalities Tarek El Moussa (L) and Heather Rae Young (R) plan to marry in 2021. 

Reality TV personalities Tarek El Moussa (L) and Heather Rae Young (R) plan to marry in 2021.  (Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

"We don’t want to have a super big wedding, but our small wedding is probably gonna be someone else’s big wedding, so we’ll see how things go," said the star. "But we’re planning on doing it far enough out to where hopefully the pandemic settles down a little."

Meanwhile, Young confirmed she's picked out her rehearsal and wedding dress. Young said that Galia Lahav designed the gown, which she's already chosen.

"I’m really excited. She’s doing my wedding gown and also my rehearsal dinner dress, which [Tarek] chose," she said.

The duo became engaged in July after celebrating one year of dating.

