Heather Rae Young stuns in bikini on Mexican vacation: 'Wedding body'

Heather Rae Young is celebrating the holidays in style.

The 33-year-old, who is engaged to HGTV star Tarek El Moussa, 39, soaked up the sun in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. She posted a bikini shot on social media showing off her fit physique as she sipped on a glass of champagne.

"Trying to keep that wedding body on vacay.... does it count when you are wedding planning, no right??" she captioned the steamy pic.

"Cheers to everyone ♥️ sending happiness for your holidays!!" she added.

Young's "Selling Sunset" co-star Chrishell Stause commented, "Hottie" while her fiance wrote, "She's so cute!"

The real estate agent revealed on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast, per People magazine, that she's planning on changing her name after marrying El Moussa.

Amanda Hirsch, host of the show, asked the star whether she'd tack the name on to the end of her own, effectively making her Heather Rae Young El Moussa.

"I’m going to be Heather Rae El Moussa," Young revealed. "I’m going to drop my last name."

The couple has started planning their 2021 nuptials but they aren't going to make it a huge affair because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

El Moussa said that he and his bride plan to "wait a little bit of time" before getting hitched.

"We don’t want to have a super big wedding, but our small wedding is probably gonna be someone else’s big wedding, so we’ll see how things go," said the star. "But we’re planning on doing it far enough out to where hopefully the pandemic settles down a little."

Meanwhile, Young confirmed she's picked out her rehearsal and wedding dress. Young said that Galia Lahav designed the gown, which she's already chosen.

"I’m really excited. She’s doing my wedding gown and also my rehearsal dinner dress, which [Tarek] chose," she said.

The duo became engaged on the island in July after celebrating one year of dating.

