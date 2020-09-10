Heather Rae Young says her parents love being 'bonus grandparents' to Tarek El Moussa's kids

Heather Rae Young loves being a "bonus mom" to Tarek El Moussa’s two kids from his previous marriage to Christina Anstead.

Young, 32, revealed that even her parents love the term "bonus" and consider themselves "bonus grandparents." She explained their new role on social media.

The "Selling Sunset" star wrote on social media: "Family is everything!! Things have been NON STOP We all have days when we feel overwhelmed, tired, sad and discouraged. When I have 'those days' I call my amazing fiancé @therealtarekelmoussa for a pep talk."

TAREK EL MOUSSA, HEATHER RAE YOUNG ENGAGED AFTER A YEAR OF DATING

Young and El Moussa visited her parents who live in Running Springs, Calif., with Taylor, 9, and Braydon, 5.

"As I get older I’ve realized my mom isn’t just my mom she is my best friend," she said. "sMy parents are new to being “bonus grandparents” it’s obviously an adjustment to them. All of a sudden poof their baby girl has 2 bonus kids!! Hahaha 😂 Our blended life is crazy but I wouldn’t have it any other way. I love my life & even though it’s been an adjustment I have never been happier!"

During the weekend trip, the family enjoyed fishing at Big Bear Lake.

TAREK EL MOUSSA DETAILS MARRIAGE PROPOSAL TO HEATHER RAE YOUNG

"This weekend with @heatherraeyoung and the kids has been so much fun!" the HGTV star wrote. "Heather grew up in Running Springs, California so we came up for the weekend to spend time with her family. Yesterday we charted a little fishing boat on Big Bear lake and it was super cute. Tay caught a rainbow trout!"

Young and El Moussa met on the Fourth of July in 2019 in Newport Beach, Calif., through mutual friends. They became official in August and just one year later, El Moussa proposed.

Young told People magazine she hasn't set a wedding date yet but she is planning on something in summer 2021.

El Moussa gushed about his new fiancee while celebrating his 39th birthday in late August. "I’m happier and healthier than I’ve ever been, my kids are thriving, and @heatherraeyoung makes me feel special every day:). @heatherraeyoung thank you for making me feel so special. I’m kinda starting to like being spoiled," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Young previously called their relationship "soul mate love."

"From the first day I met you, to our first date and our second date when we decided to commit 100% before we barely even knew each other," she said. "But we knew what we had was special."