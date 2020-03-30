Heather Locklear thanks workers during the coronavirus, makes fun of her 'Melrose Place' character

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Heather Locklear made a rare appearance on social media to update her fans on how she’s coping with isolation during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and to poke fun at her “Melrose Place” character.

The actress has been flying under the radar since finishing her court-ordered rehab treatment. However, the 58-year-old took to Instagram on Friday for a brief video message about the coronavirus.

According to People, the short video, which was shared on her Instagram Story, was recorded by her 22-year-old daughter, Ava. In it, the actress starts by sending her thanks to the people who are still going to work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic for their service to everyone. She then lightens things up by referencing her “Melrose Place” character, Amanda Woodward.

"But also I want to let you all know that the ’90s are back,” she said, pointing to her significantly darker roots. “Amanda Woodward’s roots are alive and well and I think we should embrace it, ladies and a few men.”

Presumably, the star is like many in the United States who have been unable to have their hair tended to amid the closure of all non-essential businesses as well as restrictions on gatherings.

Despite the hair care issue, Locklear seems to be doing well under quarantine. People reports she concluded her video with a message asking fans to share how they’ve been keeping themselves busy while stuck at home, practicing social distancing.

“We will get through this by staying apart,” she said.

Locklear starred on the hit TV show from 1993 until 1999, appearing in almost 200 episodes. She also reprised the character of Amanda Woodward in the CW’s 2009 revival.