Heather Graham poses in animal print bikini as she takes in 'the color of the water' during Italian getaway

Heather Graham shared a sultry photo of herself Wednesday on Instagram in an animal print bathing suit she paired with black sunglasses.

"The color of the water … #Italy," the 51-year-old actress captioned her post.

Graham seemingly posed for Instagram in the same bikini back in January while on a tropical vacation.

"Ocean meditation," Graham wrote in her caption at the time. The "Boogie Nights" actress added an ocean wave emoji.

Graham previously credited her diet for keeping her healthy. The star wasn't eating flour or sugar back in 2013.

"I’ve become one of those annoying people who’s like, 'I’m not gonna eat white flour and I’m not gonna eat sugar.' I do eat sugar sometimes, but as a broad rule, I try to just eat no sugar basically, and I have to say I feel a lot better," Graham told Refinery29 at the time. "And I will sometimes eat things with white flour, but I try to avoid white flour."

"The Hangover" star also kept up a fitness routine.

"I’m obsessed with yoga," she previously told the outlet. "For fun, I would go on a yoga retreat and do four hours of yoga a day. And then I do pilates. I also like going out dancing."