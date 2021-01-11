Heather Graham, 50, flaunts toned figure in a bikini while at the beach touting ‘Ocean meditation’

Heather Graham is soaking up some sun.

The actress stunned fans when she took to Instagram on Sunday and shared an image of herself catching some sun rays at the beach while showcasing her svelte figure.

"Ocean meditation," Graham captioned the makeup-free snap of herself donning an animal print bikini and sunglasses with her blonde locks flowing past her shoulders.

After posting the pic, it didn’t take long for fans of Graham, 50, to bow down to her prowess as many were blown away that she looked as good as she did with one fan even suggesting she was "putting the 20-something crowd to shame."

HEATHER GRAHAM: IT'S 'FUN TO BE SEXY SOMETIMES'

"Hotter than Hell!" wrote one commenter while another shared a similar reaction adding, "break the internet!"

HEATHER GRAHAM, 50, STUNS IN WHITE BIKINI: 'HAVING A BEACH DAY'

In the latter part of 2020, the "Boogie Nights" actress took to Instagram to tell fans she was "grateful" to be able to clear her mind out in the sun as she meandered along the rocks near the beach.

"Grateful to get a chance to zen out on a beach after this crazy year," she wrote. "Hope everyone is safe and healthy."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Part of Graham's daily self-wellness routine includes yoga, spin classes, pilates and dancing, she told Refinery29 in 2013.

And one of "The Hangover" star's biggest secrets about staying fit is sleeping. In 2016, she told The Guardian, "I love sleeping. When I tell people how much I sleep sometimes, they are horrified. I basically sleep between nine and 12 hours a night."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prior to the pandemic, Graham had been on a press tour for her film, "The Rest of Us."

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.