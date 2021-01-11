Expand / Collapse search
Heather Graham, 50, flaunts toned figure in a bikini while at the beach touting ‘Ocean meditation’

Fans of the actress were quick to praise the star

By Julius Young | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Heather Graham is soaking up some sun. 

The actress stunned fans when she took to Instagram on Sunday and shared an image of herself catching some sun rays at the beach while showcasing her svelte figure.

"Ocean meditation," Graham captioned the makeup-free snap of herself donning an animal print bikini and sunglasses with her blonde locks flowing past her shoulders.

After posting the pic, it didn’t take long for fans of Graham, 50, to bow down to her prowess as many were blown away that she looked as good as she did with one fan even suggesting she was "putting the 20-something crowd to shame."

Heather Graham took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of herself rocking an animal print bikini. 

Heather Graham took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of herself rocking an animal print bikini.  (Jenny Anderson/Getty Images, File)

"Hotter than Hell!" wrote one commenter while another shared a similar reaction adding, "break the internet!"

In the latter part of 2020, the "Boogie Nights" actress took to Instagram to tell fans she was "grateful" to be able to clear her mind out in the sun as she meandered along the rocks near the beach.

"Grateful to get a chance to zen out on a beach after this crazy year," she wrote. "Hope everyone is safe and healthy."

Part of Graham's daily self-wellness routine includes yoga, spin classes, pilates and dancing, she told Refinery29 in 2013.

And one of "The Hangover" star's biggest secrets about staying fit is sleeping. In 2016, she told The Guardian, "I love sleeping. When I tell people how much I sleep sometimes, they are horrified. I basically sleep between nine and 12 hours a night."

Prior to the pandemic, Graham had been on a press tour for her film, "The Rest of Us."

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.

