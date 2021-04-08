Heather Graham flaunts incredible bikini bod as she shares what makes her ‘feel good’ about herself

Heather Graham "feels good" about herself in her fifth decade of life.

The "Boogie Nights" actress posted a video to her Instagram on Wednesday praising her closest girlfriends for helping her feel confident in her body at 51 years old.

"So grateful for my amazing girlfriends for making me feel good about myself and special," Graham captioned a clip of herself strutting her stuff on a pier while she rocks a black two-piece bikini.

In the flirty video, the actress also runs her hands through her golden-red hair before doing a 180 and looking back at the camera.

HEATHER GRAHAM: IT'S 'FUN TO BE SEXY SOMETIMES'

Graham, who turned 51 in January, kept the aqua vibes coming when she shared a pic of herself radiating while catching some sun in an animal print ensemble.

HEATHER GRAHAM, 50, STUNS IN WHITE BIKINI: 'HAVING A BEACH DAY'

"Ocean meditation," the "Hangover" actress captioned the makeup-free snap which drew reactions from her followers telling her she was "putting the 20-something crowd to shame."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Hotter than Hell!" wrote one commenter while another shared a similar reaction adding, "break the internet!"