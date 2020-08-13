Heather Graham, 50, zens out at the beach during 'this crazy year'

Heather Graham is zenning out.

The 50-year-old actress posted a photo from her recent venture to the beach. She posed in an olive green bikini while standing on a rock in front of the ocean.

"Grateful to get a chance to zen out on a beach after this crazy year. Hope everyone is safe and healthy," she captioned the pic on social media.

One of "The Hangover" star's biggest secrets about staying fit is sleeping. In 2016, she told The Guardian, "I love sleeping. When I tell people how much I sleep sometimes, they are horrified. I basically sleep between nine and 12 hours a night."

Graham also credits her diet. The star hardly eats sugar and flour. "I do eat sugar sometimes, but as a broad rule, I try to just eat no sugar basically, and I have to say I feel a lot better," she admitted. "And I will sometimes eat things with white flour, but I try to avoid white flour."

As for her exercise routine? Graham mixes it up between spin classes, yoga, and pilates — and she loves to go out dancing.

But the star relies on her female friendships the most. “I struggle with self-esteem,” she admitted to Well + Good in 2018.

“Working in a male-dominated business is hard,” she says. “It took me a long time to learn that I can ask for what I want," she described. “I met these really cool women in a female empowerment class, and we started getting together."

She said they make her feel supported and loved, so she's able to be vulnerable. “It’s so intimate to say your heart’s desires in front of your friends,” she says. “You can feel how much they are rooting for you," she said.