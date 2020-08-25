Heather Graham, 50, shows off her toned figure in a bikini while at the beach: ‘Forever beautiful’

Heather Graham showed off her toned figure in another bikini picture.

The “Austin Powers” star has shared several swimsuit pictures in the past weeks as she enjoys frequent trips to the beach.

In her latest shot posted on Saturday, Graham, 50, wore a nude-colored bikini and laughed alongside a male pal.

The “Boogie Nights” alum simply captioned the photo with a palm tree emoji.

Several fans made complimentary remarks of the actress’s ageless beauty.

“You look amazing and you look like you are extremely happy,” one fan wrote.

Another said, “You are Forever Beautiful, Heather 😍🔥❤️ #queen👑.”

“You are ageless!” a fan remarked. Another person similarly said, “I swear you don’t age at all and you look amazing as always!”

Graham also posted a photo of a view from behind as she strolled down the beach.

“Being in nature is paradise💕,” she wrote.

Weeks earlier, Graham shared a picture of herself in a green version of the same bikini while she walked on rocks by the beach.

“Grateful to get a chance to zen out on a beach after this crazy year,” she wrote. “Hope everyone is safe and healthy.”

As usual, Graham’s abs looked very toned.

One of "The Hangover" star's biggest secrets about staying fit is sleeping. In 2016, she told The Guardian, "I love sleeping. When I tell people how much I sleep sometimes, they are horrified. I basically sleep between nine and 12 hours a night."

Graham also credits her diet. The star hardly eats sugar and flour. "I do eat sugar sometimes, but as a broad rule, I try to just eat no sugar basically, and I have to say I feel a lot better," she admitted. "And I will sometimes eat things with white flour, but I try to avoid white flour."

As for her exercise routine? Graham mixes it up between spin classes, yoga and Pilates — and she loves to go out dancing.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report