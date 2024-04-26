Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment Newsletter

Harvey Weinstein rape conviction overturned in NY, King Charles gives Kate Middleton historic royal title

'American Idol' judge Katy Perry shuts down the 'biggest lie' of the music industry, Kim Kardashian silent about Taylor Swift song - but admits other bizarre rumors are true

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
A split image of Harvey Weinstein and Kate Middleton with King Charles

Harvey Weinstein's conviction was overturned by appeals court; Kate Middleton receives historic royal title from King Charles. (Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

STUNNING #METOO MOMENT - Harvey Weinstein rape conviction overturned by NY appeals court. Continue reading here…

ROYAL HISTORY - King Charles gives Kate Middleton historic royal title amid cancer battles. Continue reading here…

‘WIDE AWAKE’ - 'American Idol' judge Katy Perry shuts down the 'biggest lie' of the music industry. Continue reading here…

KIM'S CONFESSIONS - Kim Kardashian silent about Taylor Swift song, but admits other bizarre rumors are true. Continue reading here…

Taylor Swift split with Kim Kardashian

Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian's feud stems back to 2016.  (Getty Images)

ALEC'S WOES - Alec Baldwin smacks phone of anti-Israel agitator who begged him to say 'Free Palestine' inside coffee shop. Continue reading here…

MODEL PROBLEMS - Supermodel Christy Turlington's nude pictures used to heckle son ahead of basketball game: ‘This is so rude.’ Continue reading here…

Christy Turlington 2022 and 1993

Christy Turlington now and then (James Devaney/GC Images / ARNAL/GARCIA/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

HASTA LA VISTA, BABY! - ‘Terminator’ star Linda Hamilton put retirement on hold for ‘Stranger Things.' Continue reading here…

'STALKING ME' - Gisele Bündchen cries to Florida police about paparazzi 'stalking' her. Continue reading here…

BLACKED OUT - Rebel Wilson claims royal family member invited her to drug-filled 'orgy' at tech billionaire's home. Continue reading here…

A photo of Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson claims royal family member once invited her to drug-filled 'orgy'.' (Brendon Thorne/Getty Images for AFI)

BLINDSIDED - 'Friends' star Courteney Cox was blindsided when fiancé dumped her just one minute into therapy session. Continue reading here…

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

X, formerly Twitter

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Trending