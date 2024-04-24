Supermodel Christy Turlington's nude pictures used to heckle son ahead of basketball game: 'This is so rude'

Christy Turlington has no regrets even though one of her past photo shoots was resurrected in a cruel way to taunt her son.

Turlington says her son Finn, who turned 18 in February, was heckled on the basketball court at his school. In an effort to taunt him, an opposing team passed around nude modeling photos of Turlington.

"I was surprised it hadn’t happened sooner," she told Harper's Bazaar in the May 2024 Beauty Issue. "But, at the same time, I was like, ‘This is so rude!’"

SUPERMODEL CHRISTY TURLINGTON DOESN'T WANT PLASTIC SURGERY: 'I LOVE SEEING A REAL FACE'

She and husband Ed Burns are also parents to daughter Grace, 21.

Things compounded, turning into a "bigger thing" when the school got involved, much to Turlington's chagrin.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"All I wanted to do was disappear," Turlington, who has spoken extensively about removing herself from the limelight, confessed. "I don’t feel embarrassed about anything. Regretting things is a waste of time."

One of several prominent supermodels of the '90s along with Cindy Crawford , Claudia Schiffer and Linda Evangelista, Turlington chose to leave modeling at 26 and focus on her education at New York University. Ager earning her undergraduate degree, modeling became less of a priority, but it was still a job. When she was 39, Turlington earned her master's degree from Columbia University.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW INSTAGRAM

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In 2023, she laughed in an interview with Glamour when asked if her children were aware of her modeling past.

"When they were both little, I didn't really model very much," she explained. "I still don't. It’s pretty rare when I do. But my daughter, she knew I went to school, which she thought was hilarious because she would do homework and I would do homework. The fact that I could talk about ‘I have a test tomorrow’ … she really liked that."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Expanding on how foreign a concept it was for her children, Turlington referenced a "funny night" when her daughter saw her in full glam.

"I don't really wear makeup," she told Glamour. "My daughter looked at me like I had three heads, so I explained, ‘Well, sometimes Mommy sells lipstick.’ A few months later, I was telling somebody about my advocacy, and then she pitches in, ‘And sometimes mommy sells lipstick!’"

With at least one child out of the house (and another on his way), Turlington's predominant focus is her foundation, Every Mother Counts, which aims to provide a smoother pregnancy and delivery for women. Turlington was inspired to establish Every Mother Counts after experiencing a hemorrhage following the birth of her daughter.