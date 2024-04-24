'Friends' star Courteney Cox was blindsided when fiancé dumped her just one minute into therapy session

Courteney Cox is detailing the moment fiancé Johnny McDaid once broke up with her mid-therapy session.

During an appearance on the "Minnie Questions" podcast on Wednesday, Cox opened up about the "really intense" moment and explained why it strengthened their relationship in the end.

"We broke up in therapy. I didn’t know it was coming," said Cox, who first started dating the "Snow Patrol " singer in 2013 after being introduced by mutual friend, Ed Sheeran.

"We went to this therapist to talk about our boundaries [and] what we could and couldn’t accept about each other," the "Friends" alum added.

But, according to Cox, McDaid had other plans and broke off their engagement "within the first minute" of their session.

"I was like, ‘What?'" she said. "I was so shocked. I was in so much pain. I also don’t like surprises. And he's an incredible human being, so he wasn't trying to surprise. He was in that much pain in the relationship."

"There was that much that needed to be dealt with that he had to protect himself around his heart," she said. "So as opposed to like going, ‘F--- him,’ getting in this mode of anger, I leaned in and I did the most work on myself by far."

In the end, that particular therapy session ended up being a positive turning point in the duo's relationship.

"I'm so thankful for that break-up because when we got back together it was a different relationship, but also because it really taught me how I operated in the world… what were the things from my childhood that I needed," she said on the podcast. "I learned how to reclaim my voice, boundaries, what were my motives in life — like what was my part in this."

Cox and McDaid have been dating since 2013 and became engaged in 2014. They announced in 2019 that they'd ended their engagement, but were still in a relationship.

Last year, the duo celebrated a big milestone: their 10-year anniversary.

Cox paid tribute to the relationship with a heartfelt montage of various photos and videos of the two together.