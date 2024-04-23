Kim Kardashian silent about Taylor Swift song, but admits other bizarre rumors are true

Kim Kardashian is setting the record straight once and for all.

During an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Monday, the Skims founder responded to bizarre rumors about herself that have been circulating online for years, but she noticeably remained quiet on one in particular: her ongoing feud with Taylor Swift just days after the singer seemingly took aim at her on a new track off her latest album "The Tortured Poets Department."

"Obviously, people are interested in your life and the things that you do, and they write things. Sometimes they’re true, sometimes they’re not," Kimmel said. "I have some things that are kind of interesting I want to run by you, and you tell me if they’re true or false."

"Is it true you blow dry your jewelry before you put it on?" the host asked.

"Very true," Kardashian responded. "Because I hate being freezing and when you put on cold jewelry or like anything with a zipper, I just need it warm and then put it on. Or just like a mesh metal dress. Anything that’s like a chain mail."

Kimmel did not stop there.

"You have someone take the Starbucks sleeve off your coffee because you hate the sound of cardboard?" he asked.

"Yes, that’s true," he said. "And I hate the feeling. Whoever I’m with, I just can’t see it being done or I can’t hear it and I can’t feel it. Like the cardboard getting moved off the cup is like nails on a chalkboard to me."

When asked if she sleeps with her eyes slightly open, she said, "I do."

"There's footage," she added. "My sisters have taken videos and pictures."

The one rumor that did not turn out to be true? Kardashian does not have six toes, despite years of speculation by fans.

"No, but that was a thing. Everyone thought I did," she said.

The TV appearance comes days after Kardashian found herself at the center of controversy after seemingly being called out in Swift's new track titled "thanK you aIMee,"

Swift sings about a "bronze, spray-tanned" mean girl at school that her mom wishes were "dead."

"All that time you were throwin’ punches, I was buildin’ somethin’ / And I can’t forgive the way you made me feel / Screamed ‘F--- you, Aimee’ to the night sky, as the blood was gushing,'" she sings. "But I can’t forget the way you made me heal."

While Swift does not directly name Kardashian, the track's title capitalizes three letters: K-I-M.

"I don’t think you’ve changed much/ And so I changed your name, and any real defining clues," Swift sings on the track. "And one day, your kid comes home singin’/ A song that only us two is gonna know is about you."

Kardashian did not address the ongoing feud - which stems back to 2016 - or the song during her appearance on "Kimmel."

Representatives for Swift and Kardashian did not return Fox News Digital's request for comment at the time.

When it comes to other bizarre rumors, this is not the first time "The Kardashians" star took fans by surprise.

Earlier this year, Kardashian sparked mixed reactions when she admitted to having a tanning bed in her corporate offices.

"I'm Kim Kardashian , of course I have a tanning bed and a red light bed in my office," she said in one portion of a video posted on TikTok.

Fans were quick to share their thoughts online.

"Wait I'm shocked about the tanning bed," one user commented. "She goes in a tanning bed?!??" another user wrote.

After receiving backlash, Kardashian took to X to address people's concerns.

"I have psoriasis and it really helps when it’s bad. But I don’t use it too often," she wrote alongside an Allure article, urging the star to not "normalize" tanning beds.

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash contributed to this report.