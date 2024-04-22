Rebel Wilson claims royal family member invited her to drug-filled 'orgy' at tech billionaire's home

Rebel Wilson claimed a royal family member invited her to a drug-filled orgy at a tech billionaire's house in her memoir, "Rebel Rising."

The "Pitch Perfect" star wrote about her experiences as a "late bloomer" in the book. Wilson admitted she didn't lose her virginity until she was 35.

Before losing her virginity, Wilson recalled being invited to a "tech billionaire’s party" "at a huge ranch just outside LA." She claimed she was invited to the party by a royal family member who was "fifteenth or twentieth in line to the British throne."

"I watch the British royal flounder around whilst I continuously hike up my boobs. They are my best physical asset," she wrote after claiming the royal family member was in search of more women for the party.

"There’s a huge private fireworks display and then all of a sudden, it’s two a.m."

"A guy comes out with a large tray piled with what looks like a ton of candy. I’m like, ‘Ooooh, is that candy?’ and the guy holding the tray says, "No, this is the molly.’"

"He says, ‘Oh, it’s for the orgy… it’s about to start… the orgies normally start at these things about this time.’"

"Now the comment by the Windsor about needing more girls started to make a lot more sense," she wrote. "They weren’t talking about a boy-girl ratio like it was a year-eight disco. They were talking about an ORGY!"

"So I’m like two minutes away from being in an orgy... for my first sexual experience!"

Wilson wrote that she then left the party instead of returning to the room where she was supposed to stay.

"I also get this weird feeling that maybe all this is being filmed by hidden cameras – but that’s just a gut instinct," she explained. "Needless to say, I hike up my damsel dress and run out of there as fast as I can – not looking back for fear I’ll witness some insane centipede of tech guys and Hollywood wispies around the fire pit."

"Some of my friends have subsequently told me that I should’ve just tried the orgy," Wilson admitted. "But that would’ve been like going from zero to a thousand."

Representatives for Wilson and Buckingham Palace did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Wilson released her memoir earlier this month. The book's release garnered headlines after the "Senior Year" star publicly called out Sacha Baron Cohen by name as the "a--hole" she wrote about in the memoir. Wilson chose to name Cohen after he allegedly "bullied" her with lawyers and PR.

"I will not be bullied or silenced by high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers," Wilson wrote on her Instagram story at the time. "The ‘a--hole’ that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen."

A representative for Cohen slammed Wilson's accusation as "demonstrably false."

"While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of 'The Brothers Grimsby,'" the representative told Fox News Digital.

