Alec Baldwin smacks phone of anti-Israel agitator who begged him to say 'Free Palestine' inside coffee shop

Actor Alec Baldwin smacked an anti-Israel agitator's phone as the two were inside a coffee shop after she repeatedly demanded he say "Free Palestine," video posted online Monday shows.

The woman approached Baldwin while he was talking on the phone at the cash register inside Maman on University Place in New York and began begging him to say "Free Palestine" and to criticize Israel amid the country's ongoing war against Hamas terrorists.

"Alec, can you please say 'Free Palestine' one time?" the woman asked.

The agitator, who hosts a show on social media called Crackhead Barney & Friends and is known for ambush interviews, continued to harass Baldwin as he headed for the door, held it open and motioned for her to leave.

"Free Palestine, Alec, just one time, and I'll leave you alone. I'll leave you alone, I swear. Just say 'Free Palestine' one time, one time," the woman said, as Baldwin was seen shaking his head and telling her "No."

"F--k Israel, f--k Zionism," she continued.

The woman also referenced Baldwin's criminal case in New Mexico, where he was charged with involuntary manslaughter for shooting and killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the "Rust" movie set in 2021 using a gun he did not know was loaded.

"Why did you kill that lady? You killed that lady and got no jail time," the agitator said.

Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter in connection with Hutchins' death and a trial is scheduled for July. Movie weapons supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was sentenced earlier this month to 18 months in prison after she was convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

A coffee shop worker at one point unsuccessfully attempted to intervene and stop the woman from harassing Baldwin, who then appeared to ask the worker to call police on the agitator.

"You know he's a criminal, you know he's a f--king criminal," she told the worker.

Baldwin then smacked the agitator’s phone after he appeared to ask the worker, "Can you do me a quick favor?"