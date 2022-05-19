Harry Styles says Taylor Swift wasn't inspiration behind song 'Daylight'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Harry Styles' leaked song "Daylight" isn't about whom you think.

The "As It Was" singer refuted the theory that the song is about ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift. Many have speculated the song is about Styles' ex due to the title matching a track released by Swift herself.

Despite the denial the song refers to the "Lover" singer, Styles would not elaborate on whom the song was about. He did confirm it is about a relationship where his affections were not reciprocated.

"You’re smiling," Howard Stern said to Styles, while discussing the Swift theory recently on "The Howard Stern Show."

"You know I’d love to tell you you’re spot-on, but you’re not," Styles replied. "We will always wonder."

Styles is set to release his full album "Harry's House," which includes the tracks "Boyfriends" and "Daylight," on May 20.

BILLY PORTER SLAMS VOGUE OVER HARRY STYLES COVER: ‘THIS IS POLITICS FOR ME’

Styles has moved on in love and is currently romantically linked to actress and director Olivia Wilde.

"It’s obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative," Wilde said during a January cover interview for Vogue, referencing the tabloid attention to her relationship.

"But I think what you realize is that when you’re really happy, it doesn’t matter what strangers think about you. All that matters to you is what’s real, and what you love, and who you love."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Wilde went on to reveal that she is "happier than [she's] ever been."

"In the past 10 years, as a society, we have placed so much more value on the opinion of strangers rather than the people closest to us. I’m happier than I’ve ever been. And I’m healthier than I’ve ever been, and it’s just wonderful to feel that."

Wilde and Styles met while working on the film "Don't Worry Darling" in the fall of 2020. The two weren't romantically linked until January 2021 after Styles and Wilde were spotted holding hands at a wedding.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Before her relationship with Wilde, the director was engaged to actor Jason Sudeikis.

Sudeikis and Wilde began a romantic relationship in 2011. He proposed to Wilde in 2013, but the two never officially tied the knot. It's unclear when the couple called the relationship off, but they publicly confirmed it in November 2020 .

The "Ted Lasso" star recently served Wilde custody papers. The former couple share two children, Otis and Daisy.