'Happy Days' star Henry Winkler insists one thing hasn't changed after decades in Hollywood

Henry Winkler has been in Hollywood for more than five decades, and there’s one thing stardom hasn’t touched — his grounded perspective on life.

While he's earned fame, awards and the admiration of generations, the "Happy Days" star opened up about what still matters most to him — regardless of the spotlight.

When Fox News Digital asked the 79-year-old actor what fame hasn’t changed, he replied, "The way that I view the world, the way that I view my family and our puppies, the way that I view the human beings I meet all over the world."

The Emmy-winning actor was among several celebrities honored at the 27th Television Academy Hall of Fame event in Los Angeles. He joined an exclusive group that included actress Viola Davis and director Ryan Murphy.

Despite decades of success, Winkler expressed gratitude and shared what continues to drive him in Hollywood.

"I love getting up in the morning. I love being alive. I love that I'm still at the table," he said.

Winkler has taken on prominent roles across generations of Hollywood, from "Happy Days" to "Barry" and, most recently, "Hazardous History."

When Fox News Digital asked which role had the greatest impact on Winkler, he replied, "I don't know. I got the Fonz when I was 27, I got Barry when I [was] 72 and now … ‘Hazardous History.’"

Winkler doesn’t show signs of slowing down and revealed how he’d like to be remembered in Hollywood after his decades-long career — as "a good human being."

When it comes to acting advice, Winkler told Fox News Digital there are two key factors.

"One is, you must be tenacious. You must really eat and sleep and breathe you want to be in this industry."

But it's not just about drive — it's about being present.

"The ear is the center of all things," he said. "Listening — listening to the creators, listening to yourself and listening to your fellow actors."

However, it hasn’t been all glitz and glamor for Winkler.

While the "Hazardous History" host spoke about the wildest hazard he ever faced on set, he recalled a moment that could’ve turned fatal while working on "Happy Days."

"We're on the set of ‘Happy Days,’ 50 years ago, and the phone all of a sudden rings… It is a police officer somewhere in the Midwest. There is a young man who's 17 years old who is on the ledge wanting to jump, but before he jumps he wants to talk to me," Winkler recalled to Fox News Digital on the Televerse red carpet.

"Where I got the nerve to talk to this guy, I don't know. But I said to him, the first thing that came to my mind: ‘Do you have a record collection?’ He said, ‘I do.’ I said, ‘Look, just go inside and write on a piece of paper that you're going to sign your record collection over to me.’ And then when he got inside, they stopped him from jumping."

After decades in the spotlight, Winkler said kindness has carried him a long way in Hollywood despite the challenges he’s faced.

"Kindness has never been a disadvantage. Also, I don't think of myself as a nice guy. I think of myself as a grateful guy," he said. "My gratitude allows the journey — with all the bumps and the bruises and all of the success — to equal out."

As for meeting his idols, Winkler recalled the moment he met fellow Hollywood actor Robert De Niro.

"Ron Howard and I are walking down the street, Robert De Niro is standing in the doorway… I said, ‘I'm really a fan, and I must say to you that the first movie I ever saw in Hollywood was ‘Mean Streets.’ And you used the word ‘f---’ better than anybody on the planet.’"

He continued, "Cut to 40 years later, he's in ‘The Intern,’ we’re at the party. I walked up to him. I said, ‘Look, I've got to do what everybody does. I need to take a selfie.’ He turned to me, and he said, ‘You said I used the word ‘f---’ better than anybody on the planet.’ I dropped and smashed the phone."

Winkler turned Arthur "Fonzie" Fonzarelli from a supporting role on "Happy Days" into a breakout star and cultural icon.

Decades later, he reflected on the journey that took him from fan favorite to Hall of Famer.

"I dreamt maybe I would win an award," Winkler said during the event. "I never dreamt Hall of Fame. Unbelievable. I am living my dream, and what I am the most proud of is … that I am still at the table."