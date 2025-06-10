Expand / Collapse search
'Happy Days' star Henry Winkler took Marlee Matlin in after difficult relationship with William Hurt

Oscar winner credits Winkler's open-door policy during her darkest days in 'Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore'

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
Published
When Marlee Matlin ended her tumultuous relationship with William Hurt, she leaned on her mentor, Henry Winkler, for support.

The Oscar winner is detailing her rise to Hollywood stardom in a new documentary, "Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore."

According to the film, Matlin turned to the "Happy Days" star after she ended her relationship with actor William Hurt. In the documentary, Matlin claimed that her "Children of a Lesser God" co-star had a "habit of abuse." Hurt died in 2022 at age 71.

HENRY WINKLER'S DAUGHTER SHARES THE TRUTH ABOUT GROWING UP WITH 'HAPPY DAYS' STAR AS HER DAD

Henry Winkler and Marlee Matlin sitting inside a car and looking at each other.

Marlee Matlin and Henry Winkler's friendship is featured in the new documentary "Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore." The film was featured at the Tribeca Film Festival. (Kino Lorber)

The 59-year-old, who is deaf, told Fox News Digital through an interpreter that turning to Winkler during a difficult time in her life was a no-brainer.

"He didn’t make it hard for me to reach out to him," said Matlin. "He was always available. It was like an open door – an open door to his heart and my heart. And he knew that."

Marlee Matlin walking outside with sunglasses.

Marlee Matlin credits Henry Winkler for being a supportive mentor and friend. (Kino Lorber)

"He knows that he’s done that to a lot of people," she shared. "But to have that close relationship, I was just very, very fortunate. And I knew that both he and his wife were gold to me. I don’t think if I had Henry in my life, I would be here. I don’t think I would’ve made it this far. I don’t think so."

William Hurt in a suit and bowtie standing next to Marlee Maitlin in a hot pink dress and glasses.

William Hurt was Marlee Matlin's co-star in 1986's "Children of a Lesser God." (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Hurt and Matlin starred in the 1986 film about a deaf woman’s romance with a hearing-speech teacher. Matlin was 19 when she was cast opposite Hurt, 35.

While the relationship was plagued with problems, Matlin did credit Hurt for inspiring her to check into the Betty Ford Center after using up every bit of cocaine and marijuana she had in their New York City apartment.

However, post-rehab, Matlin realized their relationship would not be the same.

A close-up of Marlee Matlin wearing glamorous makeup.

The Betty Ford Center helped Marlee Matlin beat her addiction. She celebrated 31 years of sobriety in 2018. (Kino Lorber)

"I walked out of that house and never went back," she said in the film.

Winkler encouraged a sober Matlin to visit him and his wife Stacey Weitzman at their California home. There, they could "talk." Matlin took up his offer.

The actor, who catapulted to fame as "The Fonz," described Matlin knocking on his door.

 "’I just broke up with my boyfriend,’" Winkler recalled Matlin telling him in the film. "’Can I stay with you just for the weekend?’ ‘Sure. Stace, what do you think?’ ‘Of course.’"

"Two years later, she finally moved out!" Winkler chuckled.

Matlin said Winkler and his family took her in "as if I were one of their own."

Henry Winkler and Marlee Matlin smiling next to each other.

Marlee Matlin lived with Henry Winkler and his family for two years. (Noel Vasquez/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Winkler noted that Matlin was not "completely whole at that time."

"What I told her was, ‘If you know what you want without ambivalence, if you’re clear about what you want, everything else will fall into place,'" he said in the film.

Not only did Matlin begin to heal, but she also found true love. In 1993, she married Kevin Grandalski, a police officer, at Winkler’s home.

Marlee Matlin embracing her smiling husband.

Marlee Matlin married Kevin Grandalski in 1993. They share four children. (Barry King/WireImage/Getty Images)

 "You just knew," said Winkler in the film about the romance. "This is different. This is where a home is made. [And] there was no other thing to do, there was no other place for her to get married, except in our yard, in her home away from home."

Winkler first saw a 12-year-old Matlin on stage in a Chicago variety show. In the documentary, Winkler recalled how Matlin’s mother took him aside and asked if he could warn her daughter from pursuing an acting career because it would be too difficult for her. Winkler replied, "You got the wrong guy."

Marlee Matlin shrugging and smiling next to Henry Winkler speaking at the podium.

Marlee Matlin and Henry Winkler attend the ceremony honoring her with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 6, 2009 in Hollywood, California. ( Noel Vasquez/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Winkler became a friend and mentor to the then-aspiring actress. Their friendship has lasted for decades.

Henry Winkler hugging Marlee Matlin.

Henry Winkler, seen here embracing Marlee Matlin, always encouraged the actress to pursue her dreams. (Kristian Dowling/Getty Images)

"I think anyone who has that kind of mentor would understand and appreciate how important he was to me," Matlin explained for Fox News Digital.

"He provided a place for me to feel safe," she said. "I could always depend on the fact that he was a person who believed in me, genuinely, believed, and helped build my own self-confidence and trust the fact that he allowed me to be open and see the world more clearly. I'm so fortunate… that I was one of the people that he really cares about, truly cares about, genuinely cares about."

Marlee Matlin smiling wearing a black sweater sitting on a couch.

In her documentary, Marlee Matlin reflected on her life in her primary language of American Sign Language. (Kino Lorber)

"He was probably one of the most famous people in the world at times," Matlin beamed. "He was more famous than the President, in my opinion, and one of the most beloved people in the world. So, who would've ever thought that he would take the time and give attention to someone like me, the little girl that I was when he met me, the little deaf girl when he didn't even know American sign language?"

Marlee Matlin and Henry Winkler standing together at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

Marlee Matlin and Henry Winkler pose at the ceremony that honored her with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. (Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)

"He didn't know anything about being deaf, about deaf culture," Matlin continued. "But you know what? It didn't matter to him. He acknowledged, of course, yes, that I communicated. He didn't ignore the fact that I was deaf, but at the same time, he treated me with love and respect, as anyone should to anyone. And I grabbed that moment when we first met, knowing that he was the real deal."

Winkler, 79, said in a statement sent to Fox News Digital, "When we first saw her at age 12, it was evident how powerful and talented she was. She will always be part of our lives."

Henry Winkler wearing a brown leather jacket, a white shirt and blue jeans

Henry Winkler as "The Fonz" in "Happy Days." (Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

Matlin is the youngest and first deaf best actress Academy Award winner. Her memoir, "I'll Scream Later," was published in 2009. In it, the actress said she was molested as a child and alleged abuse from Hurt during their relationship.

Marlee Matlin laying in bed.

Marlee Matlin's memoir, "I'll Scream Later," was published decades before the #MeToo movement. (Kino Lorber)

"I didn't know that you could ask for help," Matlin told Fox News Digital. "I didn't know that while screaming for help, I didn't know that I could go out and seek out help, as opposed to while it was happening… hoping that somebody would come. But no one did while I was screaming. No one did… I don't want to dwell on that, but that's what happened."

William Hurt

William Hurt as a newscaster in a scene from the 1987 film "Broadcast News." The actor died in 2022 at age 71. (Amercent Films/Getty Images)

Following the book’s publication, Hurt issued a statement to Access that read, "My own recollection is that we both apologized, and both did a great deal to heal our lives. Of course, I did, and do apologize for any pain I caused. And I know we both have grown. I wish Marlee and her family nothing but good."

The documentary’s director, Shoshannah Stern, who is also deaf, told Fox News Digital through an interpreter that she admired Matlin’s bravery in speaking before the #MeToo movement.

Shoshannah Stern and Marlee Matlin sitting on a couch.

"Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore" was directed by Shoshannah Stern, left, who is also deaf. (Kino Lorber)

"Everyone had so much doubt," said Stern. "And then asking Marlee, ‘Why didn’t you leave?’ ‘Why did you stay in that relationship?’ I just felt that they just re-traumatized her… The questions that they asked made it worse, asking, ‘Did you think that those events happened to you because you were deaf?’ And Marlee continuing to say, ‘I didn’t know.’… And people just overlooking that comment over and over, not understanding what she meant and her strength."

Marlee Matlin oscars 93rd academy awards 2021

Marlee Matlin flashes a fierce look in a black and silver rhinestone gown at the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images)

"She didn’t know that abuse was abuse at the time," said Stern. "And that’s what happens to so many deaf people in the world."

The work continues for Matlin, along with telling her story.

A split side-by-side image of Marlee Matlin as a child and today.

Marlee Matlin is seen here as a child and today. (Kino Lorber)

"I was determined to prove [my critics wrong]," Matlin told Fox News Digital about pursuing a Hollywood career. "It just made me want to roll up my sleeves, even more, to prove to them that I’m a deaf woman who loves acting as much as anybody else… I didn’t get into this business for nothing. It was a dream come true. So why shouldn't I be able to do another film?"

"But if it happened today, I would’ve made a lot of noise back then," Matlin reflected. "I didn’t know how to speak out against those who… wanted to put me in a negative light… As a result of all those criticisms, I had to grow up so quickly.

Marlee Matlin in a purple dress holding her Oscar.

Marlee Matlin won an Oscar for Best Actress in 1987. (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

"I was 19 years old when I got into [‘Children of a Lesser God’], I turned 20 during the making of the film, and I had a much older boyfriend. It was my first film, and I was trying to get sober, and everything was coming at once. And they were more interested in pulling me down than all the other things that I was going through."

"Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore" premieres June 20.

