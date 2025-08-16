Harrison Ford admits what keeps him going in Hollywood

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hollywood icon Harrison Ford is no stranger to accolades, but his first-ever Emmy nomination has left him reflecting on what truly drives him.

The legendary actor spoke with Fox News Digital at a Televerse red carpet event in Los Angeles about his Emmy nod and what continues to fuel his passion for Hollywood.

"It's nice, I appreciate the attention, and I appreciate… the proposition," Ford said of his nomination for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for his work in "Shrinking."

"It’s gratifying, but my real pleasure is in the work."

HARRISON FORD WAS TOLD TO DITCH ‘PRETENTIOUS’ NAME, COPY ELVIS PRESLEY TO SUCCEED IN HOLLYWOOD

The 83-year-old actor, whose decades-long career includes famous roles in "Indiana Jones" and "Star Wars," isn’t one to get bogged down in awards and accolades. Instead, the thrill has always been in the craft. And despite a career that spans over 50 years, he’s still as driven as ever.

The seasoned Hollywood veteran spoke about what keeps him motivated in the industry, explaining that what he loves is "The mystery of it."

"What’s going to happen, who’s going to do what—it’s fascinating to be alive, and the stuff we do is so demanding, you’re really scared not to do anything."

WATCH: HARRISON FORD GETS REAL ABOUT WHAT DRIVES HIM IN HOLLYWOOD

Whether he’s starring in "Shrinking" or another big Hollywood project, Ford emphasized that the thrill of the unknown fuels his passion.

"It makes the day go by pretty fast," Ford said, as he explained he feels energized by the fast-paced nature of the industry. "I like not knowing what’s going to happen. It’s very exciting."

Ford was joined on the red carpet by his "Shrinking" co-star, Jessica Williams, who agreed with his assessment, saying, "I like that too. I like not knowing what's going to happen. It's very exciting."

He also acknowledged and credited the show's writers for pushing him further as a Hollywood actor.

TOM CRUISE, HARRISON FORD, CHARLIZE THERON SUFFER BRUTAL INJURIES RISKING THEIR BODIES ON SET

"I like having writers that you trust… they’ve helped me extend my range," he continued to explain to Fox News Digital.

Meanwhile, his co-star Williams dished on the "Shrinking" wrap party that went on until 3 a.m. — which Ford missed.

WATCH: HARRISON FORD GIVES A GLIMPSE INTO HIS PAST PARTY LIFE

When Fox News Digital asked whether he could still hang with the party crowd, Ford flashed a mischievous grin and quipped, "It’s happened before."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

At the beginning of Ford’s acting career, he was told that he had no future in Hollywood.

According to a Hollywood executive in the ‘60s, Ford was never going to be a household name.

Last month, Ford explained that when he got his debut role in "Dead Heat on a Merry-Go-Round," he was making $150 per week and was treated accordingly.

"I was under contract to Columbia Pictures at the time for $150 a week and all the respect that that implies. I was called into the office of the head of the new talent program, and he told me that I had no future in the business, which was OK," Ford told Variety.

He explained that the head of talent at Columbia Pictures told him to change his look and his name.

"And then he asked me to get my hair cut like Elvis Presley. That I didn’t go along with."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"He thought that ‘Harrison Ford’ was too pretentious a name for a young man," the actor said.

Although he's undeniably one of the most famous leading men in Hollywood history, he said he never expected or necessarily desired the level of fame he'd achieve.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash contributed to this report.