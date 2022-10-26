Halloween queen Heidi Klum teases 'claustrophobic' costume ahead of famed party's return

Heidi Klum's Halloween party is back.

Klum, 49, is hosting her annual Halloween party for the first time since 2019. The supermodel canceled the spooky bash in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But the party is back and better than ever this year, as Klum and her friends will celebrate in person in New York City.

Klum revealed her costume is "claustrophobic" in a recent interview with Fox News Digital. She also explained why she thinks people love dressing up for the spooky holiday.

"I think it is fun for people to be someone else for the night," Klum said of the party, which is presented by Now Screaming x Prime Video and Bailey's Irish Cream Liqueur. "I think that people in general love to be scared."

"It's the same with watching scary movies. It's the kind of thing where you want to see, and you hold your hands in front of your face, but you kind of peek through the fingers because you do actually want to see it. It's this love and hate of being scared."

Klum, who has gone to extremes with some incredible Halloween costumes over the years, loves having her annual party because she feels it gives people an opportunity to "step out of their comfort zone."

"I always feel like when I see my friends in costume, you just see that they're having a different kind of a good time than they normally do," she explained. "I feel like people are more loose. They're having a different kind of fun because they're not themselves. I feel like a lot of times when you go to a club or other places, people are always standing around, and everyone is really cool."

"I feel like it's easier to just like fit into this Halloween community of like having fun and being wild and crazy and actually being not shy … to actually go on to the dance floor and dance. I feel like it kind of helps people to, you know, have a little fun and step out of their comfort zone, so to speak."

Klum isn't the only member of her family with a love for Halloween.

Her youngest daughter Lou, whom she shares with British singer Seal, also has a fascination with dressing up and elaborate costumes.

"She has the Halloween bug, so she has already five or six outfits planned and also made herself in her room," Klum said.

"She will doctor them all up, and she will all make them special and her own," she added. "So I think I will pass the baton probably onto Lou."

One day, when the 13-year-old has grown up enough to attend one of Klum's famous parties, the two might even choose matching costumes.

As for her Halloween costume for this year? Klum has kept relatively quiet, as she has in years past, though she did share a few hints.

"This one is, you know, I'm going to be really boiling hot, and it's going to be like hot in the club and everyone always wants to come and take their photo. And I'm so excited for that," Klum revealed to Fox News Digital. "But I will be claustrophobic in my costume."

The only other detail the Halloween queen was willing to share is that her costume "is a lot."

"It's just a lot of everything," she admitted. "It's just a lot. A lot of everything."

Klum has kept quiet throughout the years because she likes the element of surprise.

"I never really love telling people," Klum said. "And that's also, I think over the years, why it has never come out because I've never really gave too many clues, and I've never told anyone.

"I always feel like it's fun," she added. "It's like a fun guessing game of the day for people and I just love to surprise people."

Klum has been dressing up for Halloween for over two decades at this point. She's been many characters, including Fiona from "Shrek," Betty Boop and Jessica Rabbit. The model has also gone scary with her outfits. In 2019, she spent hours transforming into an alien.

"I never want to let these people down," Klum told Fox News Digital of competing with herself to continually come up with better costumes. "I always try and come up with something unexpected, something different, something that inspires people, you know, to make their own costume or think of other things than the stereotypical costumes that you see or most people want to do."

For Klum, one of the costumes that took the longest was when she was the werewolf from "Thriller."

"When you see when I'm finished, it looks almost like as if someone stuck this head on, like as if it's just like a gigantic mask. But if you had seen me on the day or if you see some old footage of when I'm doing interviews on the red carpet, I mean, it's all moving.

"It's not just some plastic mask that I just shoved on, put it over my head. Everything was moving, like my cheeks, when I'm laughing."

She credited the makeup and special effects artists for how amazing her costumes turn out.

"You can just have an idea," Klum explained. "But if you don't have the artists with amazing hands and their ability to create this, you could never do this. So, you know, I'm always so thankful for them and getting me ready that day."

The former Victoria's Secret model admitted that even though the costumes look cool, they are "always uncomfortable."

"Uncomfortable for sure," Klum told Fox News Digital. "They're always uncomfortable ... but I have no problem with that.

"People are like, ‘Oh my God, this pinches. Let me take this off.’ Like, I'm not like that."

However, Klum does have one Halloween regret.

"Definitely one that I regret was when I was Kali," she admitted.

In 2008, Klum dressed up the Hindu goddess Kali, a move that received backlash from some who denounced her gory take on the goddess.

"I have definitely done something that was very insensitive to people," she said. "And I learned my lesson."