Heidi Klum prepares to reveal extreme Halloween costume

It's no secret that Heidi Klum loves Halloween.

The model goes all out with her costumes every year -- from a butterfly to Princess Fiona, from "Shrek" to an elderly version of herself, she goes above and beyond. So waiting on her to reveal her yearly costume has become a staple on Oct. 31.

While she has yet to show off this year's costume in full, the 46-year-old has been dropping hints all day on her Instagram account.

MARIE OSMOND RECREATES GWEN STEFANI'S 'SWEET ESCAPE' LOOK FOR HALLOWEEN

Klum's posts from early this morning showed her in the car, headed to the studio where she's spending the entire day getting ready for the evening's festivities.

The first hint at an actual costume came in the form of a video, where Klum is seen slipping into a bodysuit with the help of several friends.

Later in the day came a shot of her in the bodysuit, which has a zombie-esque look and showed off intestines.

Hours later, fans got to see a shot of Klum's face -- sort of.

KIM KARDASHIAN CHANNELS REESE WITHERSPOON IN 'LEGALLY BLONDE'-INSPIRED HALLOWEEN COSTUME

Eventually came a picture of Klum, head-on, in a nearly completed costume.

Klum was mum on the actual theme of her ensemble.

"Almost ready for #heidiklumhalloween2019," she captioned a photo that showed off the detail of her face.

Just when you thought the costume couldn't get any crazier, Klum posted a video of her team attaching a brain to the top of her head.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The big red-carpet reveal is yet to come, but it looks to be a costume Klum's fans won't forget any time soon.