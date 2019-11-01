Heidi Klum is the 'Halloween queen' in latest over-the-top costume

Heidi Klum shocked the world with her gory Halloween costume on Thursday.

For two decades, Klum has hosted an extravagant Halloween party for all of Hollywood’s A-listers. Appearing at her 20th Annual Halloween Bash in New York City, Klum turned heads in her humanoid-alien hybrid attire.

Adorned in prosthetics, metal plates, dripping intestines and exposed rubber breasts, the mechanized, bloodstained alien look was no easy feat to accomplish.

In a process that took over 12 hours, the model teased fans on Instagram with several posts on Thursday detailing the entire makeup process.

The first hint at an actual costume came in the form of a video, where Klum was seen slipping into a bodysuit with the help of several friends.

Later in the day came a shot of her in the bodysuit, which had a zombie-esque look and showed off intestines.

Hours later, fans got to see a shot of Klum's face -- sort of.

Eventually the “Queen of Halloween” unveiled the costume at midnight, drawing a very positive reaction from her 6.8 million followers.

“I always look forward to your looks, exceptional,” one user lavishly praised.

“Halloween queen indeed,” another user pointed out.

“Oh my god,” one fan simply stated.

Klum hit the red carpet to debut the costume alongside husband and Tokio Hotel guitarist Bill Kaulitz. Going along with the theme of gore, Kaulitz opted for a bloodstained astronaut getup.