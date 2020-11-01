Heidi Klum shares Halloween short film starring husband, kids

Who needs a Halloween party when you can make a Halloween short film?

That’s what Heidi Klum and her family did this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to People magazine.

The 47-year-old supermodel shared a five-minute 31-second short film she created with her husband Tom Kaulitz, 31, and four children, Helene, 16, Henry, 14, Johan, 13, and Lou, 10.

“Halloween is different this year, but that shouldn’t stop us from getting creative at home,” Klum captioned the video on Instagram. “Be safe, be spooky, and spend time with family.”

In the artsy creation, Klum’s children turn into mummies and chase her around their house. Her husband also makes a cameo as a zombie-like creature.

To escape her mummified attackers, Klum hides in a knight’s suit of armor and later utilizes body paint to blend in with her surroundings.

She first blends in with a wood-paneled wall that holds a memo-filled bulletin board, and in another scene she hides on top of a bed that features a patterned sea green comforter with black streaks.

Klum told People that her body paint took seven hours to get done. She also underwent two hours of additional styling to “perfect the look.”

Although Klum has spent much of her time in front of the camera, she noted that this was a first for her children.

“It was such a fun way to get the whole family involved and my kids really enjoyed the process,” she told the news outlet. “Even though they have come to visit me on set many times throughout the years, they have never been in front of the camera like this learning how to remember lines and how to create costumes and makeup for a short film."

Klum is a big Halloween fan and has made headlines for her over-the-top costumes and parties in recent years.

"I really wanted to keep the Halloween spirit alive by keeping up with our traditions celebrations,” the supermodel said regarding this year’s festivities. “I love to entertain people and make them laugh or surprised or shocked or scared.”