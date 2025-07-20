Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Halle Berry

Halle Berry stuns with swimsuit photos while on desert vacation

The 58-year-old actress showcases toned physique in black and white one-piece during Joshua Tree getaway

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
close
Mark Wahlberg on bond with Halle Berry over ‘humble beginnings’ Video

Mark Wahlberg on bond with Halle Berry over ‘humble beginnings’

Mark Wahlberg explained why he and Halle Berry, his co-star in the upcoming film "The Union," get along so well because of their shared backgrounds. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Halle Berry is enjoying some fun in the sun.

The 58-year-old "Monster's Ball" actress posted a series of swimsuit photos from her desert oasis while on vacation in Joshua Tree, Calif. The photos feature Berry in a black and white one-piece swimsuit with a cutout on the lower back.

"Desert days 🌵 windows down, music up, nowhere to be but here," she captioned the post.

In a few of the photos, Berry can be seen standing outside in front of a large glass window as she smiled at the camera, and others showed her giving the camera playful sultry looks as she played around with poses incorporating her large black sunhat.

A side by side of Halle Berry posing in a black and white bathing suit.

Halle Berry posted a series of swimsuit photos while on vacation in Joshua Tree. (Halle Berry Instagram)

HEATHER GRAHAM FLAUNTS AGELESS FIGURE IN STUNNING BIKINI COLLECTION DURING ITALIAN VACATION

Most of the photos were taken from the waist up, but the actress also included two full-body selfies, which not only showed off her toned body, but also the stunning rocky landscape surrounding her.

Fans in the comments section were quick to comment with heart and fire emojis, while others commented on her beauty.

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR POST

"Summer looks amazing on you queen @halleberry cheers!" one fan wrote, while another added, "Always stunning!" A third follower chimed in with, "Most beautiful woman in the world 😍."

Berry was photographed leaning on a large glass window while in a black and white one-piece swimsuit.

Berry was photographed leaning on a large glass window while in a black and white one-piece swimsuit. (Halle Berry Instagram)

"Desert days 🌵 windows down, music up, nowhere to be but here."

— Halle Berry

This isn't the first time Berry has showcased her toned body on Instagram. In honor of the 20th anniversary of her iconic movie, "Catwoman," last year, the actress posted topless photos of herself on Instagram, in which she is holding her two kittens in strategic positions to cover her chest while wearing a black mask to pay homage to the character.

Halle Berry on stage split with her posing topless with her cats.

Berry celebrated the 20th anniversary of "Catwoman" in a special way. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images; Halle Berry Instagram)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"And STILL... meow! It’s been 20 years today since I had the honor of bringing this iconic character to life," Berry captioned the post. "She will always be close to my heart and I will forever be Patience Phillips aka CATWOMAN!"

The actress first broke out onto the scene following her role in the 1992 movie, "Boomerang," which led to an Emmy win in 2000 for "Introducing Dorothy Dandridge," and an Academy Award win for "Monster's Ball," in 2002.

In addition to "Catwoman," Berry has starred in a number of action movies, including "Die Another Day," the "X-Men" trilogy, "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum," "The Union" and many others. 

In August 2024, Berry said in a Netflix video on Instagram, she has been injured many times while making these films.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Halle Berry smiling

Berry admitted to getting injured while filming the many action movies she starred in. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Fast Company)

"I’ve been knocked out three times, got an arm broken, broke ribs twice… two ribs one time, three ribs another time… broke a tail bone, broke two toes and a finger. This finger," she said as she held up her middle finger. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lori Bashian is an entertainment production assistant for Fox News Digital. 

Trending