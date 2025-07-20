Halle Berry stuns with swimsuit photos while on desert vacation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Halle Berry is enjoying some fun in the sun.

The 58-year-old "Monster's Ball" actress posted a series of swimsuit photos from her desert oasis while on vacation in Joshua Tree, Calif. The photos feature Berry in a black and white one-piece swimsuit with a cutout on the lower back.

"Desert days 🌵 windows down, music up, nowhere to be but here," she captioned the post.

In a few of the photos, Berry can be seen standing outside in front of a large glass window as she smiled at the camera, and others showed her giving the camera playful sultry looks as she played around with poses incorporating her large black sunhat.

Most of the photos were taken from the waist up, but the actress also included two full-body selfies, which not only showed off her toned body, but also the stunning rocky landscape surrounding her.

Fans in the comments section were quick to comment with heart and fire emojis, while others commented on her beauty.

"Summer looks amazing on you queen @halleberry cheers!" one fan wrote, while another added, "Always stunning!" A third follower chimed in with, "Most beautiful woman in the world 😍."

This isn't the first time Berry has showcased her toned body on Instagram. In honor of the 20th anniversary of her iconic movie, "Catwoman," last year, the actress posted topless photos of herself on Instagram, in which she is holding her two kittens in strategic positions to cover her chest while wearing a black mask to pay homage to the character.

"And STILL... meow! It’s been 20 years today since I had the honor of bringing this iconic character to life," Berry captioned the post. "She will always be close to my heart and I will forever be Patience Phillips aka CATWOMAN!"

The actress first broke out onto the scene following her role in the 1992 movie, "Boomerang," which led to an Emmy win in 2000 for "Introducing Dorothy Dandridge," and an Academy Award win for "Monster's Ball," in 2002.

In addition to "Catwoman," Berry has starred in a number of action movies, including "Die Another Day," the "X-Men" trilogy, "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum," "The Union" and many others.

In August 2024, Berry said in a Netflix video on Instagram, she has been injured many times while making these films.

"I’ve been knocked out three times, got an arm broken, broke ribs twice… two ribs one time, three ribs another time… broke a tail bone, broke two toes and a finger. This finger," she said as she held up her middle finger.